CES 2024: VESA updates the DisplayPort standard

#CES #VESA #updates #DisplayPort #standard

In addition to a new cable specification, the functional safety of the vehicle’s display areas will also be provided.

VESA presented the DisplayPort 2.1 standard back in October 2022, the newer version of which has now been completed. The latter is considered an upgrade, which is also indicated by the 2.1a designation, and the main innovation is that the DP40 UHBR cable specification is replaced by DP54. The latter supports UHBR10 and UHBR13.5 per lane, and when applied to the entire cable, an information transfer speed of 54 Gbps becomes available, which the standard can guarantee up to a distance of two meters at the level of a passive connection.

The change is useful because until now UHBR13.5 could only be supported with DP80 UHBR cable specification, and that too only up to one meter. As a result, users get more options when purchasing accessories that are optimal for the given system.

In addition to the above, VESA also added the Automotive Extension Services protocol to the DisplayPort 2.1a and Embedded DisplayPort 1.5a specifications. This makes it possible to build a display system in vehicles that meets the ISO 26262 ASIL-D requirements and offers functional safety for up to 16 display areas.

VESA welcomes interested parties personally at CES 2024 to answer any questions.

Also Read:  Asus ZenBook Duo: Two large OLED touchscreens in one notebook

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Lesson hard and dearly learned”
“Lesson hard and dearly learned”
Posted on
Dollar (USD/PLN), euro (EUR/PLN) and Eurodollar (EUR/USD) rates: interesting forecasts from a well-known brokerage house. Data can be confusing
Dollar (USD/PLN), euro (EUR/PLN) and Eurodollar (EUR/USD) rates: interesting forecasts from a well-known brokerage house. Data can be confusing
Posted on
MSI shows Cubi 6 mini PCs with Raptor Lake U CPUs and 0.8 liter capacity – Computer – News
MSI shows Cubi 6 mini PCs with Raptor Lake U CPUs and 0.8 liter capacity – Computer – News
Posted on
Woman found hanged in house. Her son, dead in bed
Woman found hanged in house. Her son, dead in bed
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News