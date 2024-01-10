CES 2024: VESA updates the DisplayPort standard

#CES #VESA #updates #DisplayPort #standard

In addition to a new cable specification, the functional safety of the vehicle’s display areas will also be provided.

VESA presented the DisplayPort 2.1 standard back in October 2022, the newer version of which has now been completed. The latter is considered an upgrade, which is also indicated by the 2.1a designation, and the main innovation is that the DP40 UHBR cable specification is replaced by DP54. The latter supports UHBR10 and UHBR13.5 per lane, and when applied to the entire cable, an information transfer speed of 54 Gbps becomes available, which the standard can guarantee up to a distance of two meters at the level of a passive connection.

The change is useful because until now UHBR13.5 could only be supported with DP80 UHBR cable specification, and that too only up to one meter. As a result, users get more options when purchasing accessories that are optimal for the given system.

In addition to the above, VESA also added the Automotive Extension Services protocol to the DisplayPort 2.1a and Embedded DisplayPort 1.5a specifications. This makes it possible to build a display system in vehicles that meets the ISO 26262 ASIL-D requirements and offers functional safety for up to 16 display areas.

VESA welcomes interested parties personally at CES 2024 to answer any questions.