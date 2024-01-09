CES 2024: We put the doctor in our pocket and connect it to our mobile phone

#CES #put #doctor #pocket #connect #mobile #phone

With a bit of exaggeration, it can be said that it is actually a small doctor that you pack in your pocket and take with you anywhere, as the exhibitors in Las Vegas jokingly glossed. It was at the CES 2024 that the Withings BeamO device premiered.

This unobtrusive little health assistant can measure body temperature and blood oxygenation. But the possibilities don’t end there, it also records an EKG and serves as a digital stethoscope, instead of a doctor, it listens to your heartbeat and the patency of your lungs when you breathe.

The device will immediately show you the measured values ​​on a miniature display, but at the same time it will connect wirelessly to your smartphone, where it will keep long-term statistics of your health status. These can then be shared directly with the doctor during a regular check-up.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Withings BeamO

They will not replace doctors

The goal of the new product is not to completely eliminate and replace doctors, but on the contrary to help them have a more comprehensive idea of ​​the development of our health, so that they can better prescribe the necessary treatment if necessary.

For asthma patients, for example, such an inconspicuous box could completely change the rules of the game. Individuals would not be burdened with unnecessarily stronger medications and would also be alerted early if their condition worsened so that they could seek medical attention while the problem is still in its infancy.

Of course, other patients would also have similar benefits, for example those who are being treated with a diseased heart. It is also practical that one device can be shared by up to eight family members in the household. So everyone doesn’t have to have their own.

All users have their data stored in their own cloud storage to maintain maximum privacy.

According to the manufacturer, the measurement is very accurate, but the results can be negatively affected by incorrect use. In practice, this means that the measurement should take place while sitting at rest. In this case, the results are most accurate.

Photo: Miloslav Fišer, Novinky

Withings BeamO

It will come in the middle of the year

The novelty communicates with a smartphone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless standards. The battery lasts up to eight months on a single charge.

The Withings BeamO device should not appear on store shelves until the middle of the year. For now, we are still waiting for the consecration of the authorities that will approve the use as a certified medical facility. According to the manufacturer, it should be just a formality.

The novelty should be available on store shelves for 250 euros, i.e. roughly 6150 CZK.

