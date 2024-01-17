CES reverberations: Meteor Lake notebooks on display overheated (110°C) and froze

#CES #reverberations #Meteor #Lake #notebooks #display #overheated #110C #froze

Although CES is usually focused on laptops, and this year was no different, in some respects it probably didn’t turn out exactly as the manufacturers had imagined. While in terms of processors, AMD CES went off without a hitch, it turned out all sorts of things with graphics. Expected mobile based products Navi 32 (Radeon RX 7800M series) did not appear, and not a single notebook with other mobile models of the 7000 series was seen (they did appear, but only in the mini-PC segment).

Much more trouble and more shame on the account Meteor Lake Intel took part in an event where it invited journalists to test laptops equipped with these processors. Everyone received a 16″ solution from MSI with a Core Ultra 165H processor and could run arbitrary tests on the laptops for two hours. Theoretical. The combination of the limited time and the speed of the Internet connection made it impossible to test in any gaming load, because the download of any modern game in which it makes sense to test the integrated graphics would take just the limited two hours.

The choice of processor was interesting, with which the assemblies were limited. Although Intel claimed that the Core Ultra 165H builds would be available from December 14th, in reality only the lower Core Ultra 155H appeared on that date, and the Core Ultra 165H models were not on the market at the time of CES (and are not available now).

CPU-Z shows 28W TDP…

…while in reality the processor is set to 64 watts and the limit is 115 watts (KitGuru)

The third remarkable fact was that although the processor has a TDP of 28W on paper (and this is also reported in CPU-Z), when inspecting the real set values ​​in HWinfo, the KitGuru editors found that the value of PL1 (that is, TDP, in other words consumption under load at the base clock, i.e. completely without boost) is set to 64 watts and the PL2 limit (that is, the consumption that the processor should not exceed during long-term load) is 115 watts. Which the editors of KitGuru consider to be too high for a thin construction (despite the 16″ diagonal).

KitGuru

The editors of KitGuru were not wrong in their estimation, because after running the CineBench test (and only the single-core test), the processor temperature (in an air-conditioned room) shot up to 110 °C, and although it started to drop after that, the system froze. It can’t be said that it was a problem of a specific piece, the neighboring editor from the PC Gamer website was experiencing a blue screen for a change. The editors also observed that (under load where the system does not collapse) the processor starts throttling when it reaches around 85 °C.

After a while, it was again more about feelings than benchmarks.