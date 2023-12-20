César Farías would leave Colombia and this would be his new destination

#César #Farías #leave #Colombia #destination

Venezuelan strategist César Farías has been a revelation in Colombian professional football, leaving an indelible mark on Águilas Doradas de Rionegro during his first foray into the country. Despite his extensive experience directing national teams such as Venezuela and Bolivia, Farías has demonstrated his worth in the club environment, standing out with a brilliant performance at the head of Águilas Doradas.

However, it has recently become known that the coach already has a new team tied up, and this would not be in Colombia. According to the media DSPorts Perú, César Farías would have fixed his relationship with University of Sports, one of the most important clubs in Peru. This news has generated great expectations both locally and among the Peruvian fans, who trust in the leadership and experience of the Venezuelan coach to drive the team towards success, both in the Copa Libertadores and in local competitions.

Farías’ arrival at Universitario de Deportes comes at a crucial time for the club, which seeks to strengthen its squad and establish itself as a strong contender in upcoming competitions. The Peruvian team is searching for a coach to replace the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati, and the arrival of Farías has generated great expectations among the fans.

César Farías’ time at Águilas Doradas was notable, taking the Antioquia team to the top of the BetPlay Dimayor 2023-II League table and securing third place in Group A of the final home runs of the Tournament. His brilliant performance at the head of the team culminated with leadership in reclassification and assured participation in the qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores de América, where they will face Red Bull Bragantino of Brazil in the month of March.

Farías has left an indelible mark on Colombian football with his successful time at Águilas Doradas, and now he would prepare to take on a new challenge at the head of Universitario de Deportes in Peru. His possible arrival has generated great expectations in the Peruvian fans, who trust that his good performance both in Ecuador with Aucas, and in Colombia with Águilas Doradas, will propel the team towards success in the coming competitions. With a proven track record in managing national teams and clubs, César Farías has established himself as one of the most prominent coaches on the current football scene.

The news of the imminent arrival of César Farías to Universitario would mark an important milestone in his career, it is expected that his leadership and experience will provide new impetus to the Peruvian club in its search for achievements both locally and internationally. At the moment no contract or formal agreement has been confirmed, but the media speculate that the arrival of the Cumanian to the Inca country is nowhere near becoming official.