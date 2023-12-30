Cessna plane crashed in Casanare, pilot’s wife died: this is known – Other Cities – Colombia

#Cessna #plane #crashed #Casanare #pilots #wife #died #Cities #Colombia

The Technical Directorate of Accident Investigation of Civil Aeronautics confirmed the accident of a Cessna 185 light aircraft that had been reported missing in Casanare on the afternoon of December 29.

(In context: They report the disappearance of a Cessna aircraft with four occupants in Casanare).

The aircraft, registration HK1658G, covered the route between the towns of La Culebra and Venecia de las Guamas.

“It was found this afternoon. According to preliminary information, there were two occupants, one of whom died,” the authority said.

#Attention | The @DIACC_COL began the investigation to determine the causes of the accident of the Cessna 185 type aircraft with registration HK 1658G, which covered the route between La Culebra and Venecia de Las Guamas, Casanare. 1/2 — Accident Investigation Technical Directorate (@DIACC_COL) December 30, 2023

The Colombian Aerospace Force had joined the search for the device with its personnel and two Blackhawk helicopters. According to the information that has been known, she was located in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Paz de Ariporo. The plane crashed into a farm.

The pilot was identified as Mauricio Medina, who was evacuated from the scene. He was taken to a nearby healthcare center due to the severity of his injuries.

(More: They find the body of a child after 48 hours of a small plane accident in Guainía).

“The patient was transferred to the city of Yopal, where the medical staff of the Orinoquía Regional Hospital was waiting for him on the ramp of the Casanare Air Group to provide him with specialized medical care,” said the Colombian Aerospace Force.

Light aircraft pilot rescued after accident.

Photo:

Colombian Aerospace Force

Emma Pérez, Medina’s wife, was found dead after the accident. From what she has learned, she was a renowned businesswoman in the region.

‘Families suffer such a hard blow’: mayor of Paz de Ariporo on the plane crash

“It is a very unfortunate fact. I know Captain Medina, I know the work he does in these regions. It has been many years since Paz de Ariporo was the scene of these air accidents,” commented Eunice Escobar, mayor of the municipality, for local media as soon as The episode was confirmed.

“We are very sorry for this because, at the end of the year, the families suffer such a hard blow. We accompany them in this deep pain,” he said.

(See: ‘Rest in peace’: young Jimena Castillo will be buried after discovery in the Boyacá mine).

The authorities began investigations to establish what caused the accident and whether the plane had a mechanical failure.

You can also see:

– Exact video of the truck accident with gasoline in a tunnel on the Llano road is revealed.

– The Villamaría hotel speaks after the rescue of its 5 aerial cable employees: ‘Heroes’.

– This is what the driver of a truck that caught fire in the tunnel on the way to Llano said; alerted family.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL