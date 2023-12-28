C’est la vie – Cognitive decline: pets would be beneficial for isolated elderly people

#Cest #vie #Cognitive #decline #pets #beneficial #isolated #elderly #people

Age is an important risk factor for cognitive decline, as is lifestyle or being isolated. This is what reveals a new study carried out by Chinese researchers, who emphasize the benefits of pets in preventing certain symptoms linked to cognitive decline, and slowing the progression of dementia, particularly in elderly people living alone.

More than 55 million people suffer from dementia worldwide, with as many as ten million new cases per year, according to recent data published by the World Health Organization (WHO). By “dementia”, the health authority refers to all diseases likely to affect memory or the ability to perform certain daily tasks, and recalls that if age is considered a risk factor, it is far from being the only. High blood pressure, diabetes, overweight and obesity, smoking, excess alcohol, depression, but also social isolation are also associated with an increased risk of dementia or cognitive decline.

Researchers at Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, looked at social isolation among older adults, specifically the potential association between living with a pet and cognitive decline. . To do this, they used data from several waves of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging, including 7,945 participants aged 50 and over, and analyzed them between April 1 and June 30, 2023. Published in the medical journal JAMA Network Openly, their work suggests that adopting a cat, a dog, or any other pet in old age could prove beneficial in combating dementia.

To combat isolation

In more detail, their results show that “pet ownership” was associated with a slowing of the decline of composite verbal cognition, notably necessary for communicating, reading and writing, but also with a slowing of the decline of verbal memory and verbal fluency. Please note, however, that these results do not concern all participants. They proved conclusive among those living alone, isolated, but not among participants sharing their lives with other people.

“In this study, pet ownership was associated with slower decline in verbal memory and verbal fluency among older adults living alone, but not among those living with other people, and pet ownership of a pet offsets the associations between living alone and decline in verbal memory and verbal fluency. Further studies are needed to determine whether pet ownership slows the rate of decline cognitive in elderly people living alone”, conclude the authors of this work.

This is not the first time that the benefits of pets have been highlighted by scientists. A team of American researchers recently showed that dogs and cats could help seniors age better, precisely to combat cognitive decline, while several studies have reported the many advantages of living with a pet to promote well-being and reduce stress and anxiety levels.

Although dementia is more common in people aged 65 and over, it should be noted that it does not affect all older people, as the WHO regularly reminds us. Early signs and symptoms of dementia include forgetting information or recent events, getting lost when moving, being disoriented or losing track of time, difficulty to accomplish daily tasks, or difficulty following a conversation or finding words.