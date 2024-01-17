C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs

#Cest #vie #Quésaco #calf #tox #fad #obtaining #thin #shapely #legs

The year 2024 begins with a new slimming trend that risks making people cringe: ‘calf tox’ or ‘calf botox’. A practice which consists, as its name suggests, of injecting botulinum toxin into one’s calves to refine them, and which has already attracted a host of followers around the world.

Botulinum toxin injections are not in crisis, and have even risen to the top of the most popular aesthetic procedures in the world. According to data presented in 2022 by IMCAS, the annual congress dedicated to dermatology, plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine, they then represented 43% of all aesthetic procedures, ahead of acid injections. hyaluronic (28%). And this is not about to stop given the proliferation of trends and practices of all kinds around the said toxin. We have seen this recently with the craze around foot botox, to relieve certain plantar pain, traptox, to lengthen the neck, or even Barbie botox which aims to obtain a longer neck and sculpted shoulders.

So it’s not over, since the latest fad would consist of injecting botulinum toxin into the calves to ensure thinner and shapelier legs. A practice at the heart of attention on the Chinese social network TikTok, with already more than 2.6 million views for the hashtag #calfbotox. Please note, however, that the hashtag does not make the trend, it only shows a certain interest in videos that cover the subject. Among those that generated the most views, a host of before/afters which show that this type of injections refines the leg and removes the bump formed by the muscle of said calf.

According to the New York Post, which cites The Clifford Clinic, this practice could induce “potential side effects that may lead to pain and discomfort, swelling and bruising, an allergic reaction, infection and/or weakness and an inability to exercise.” And relays the words of plastic surgeon Andrew Peredo: “Applying Botox to the calf muscles to make them appear thinner temporarily relaxes the muscles by blocking the nerve endings. Daily exercise can be affected. This can potentially affect your gait, the way you walk, run or jump depending on your anatomy.”

We understand, it is better to think twice before taking the plunge. Like any aesthetic procedure of this type, it is advisable to turn to a healthcare professional for advice on the subject, and to carry out these injections only if they are truly necessary – and therefore not for purely aesthetic reasons. In all cases, you must contact a certified professional and avoid looking for such professionals on social networks where there may be fake injectors, people who are not authorized, and therefore not qualified, to perform botulinum toxin injections. and other fillers.