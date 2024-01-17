CFP highlights strong economic growth in Madeira and Azores in 2022

#CFP #highlights #strong #economic #growth #Madeira #Azores

The Public Finance Council also highlighted the fall in the budget deficit of the Public Administrations of the Autonomous Regions and the reduction in the weight of regional public debt.

The Public Finance Council (CFP), in its report on the budgetary evolution of the autonomous regions, published this Wednesday, highlighted the strong growth of Madeira and the Azores in 2022.

“This performance associated with the partial withdrawal of extraordinary support adopted in response to Covid-19 contributed to reducing the financing needs of the Autonomous Regions, in a year in which transfers under the Autonomous Regions Finance Law recorded a decrease. This reduction results from the variation in GDP two years out of date (2020) in accordance with the application of the legal formula”, highlighted the CFP.

The same organization highlights the fall in the budget deficit in Public Administration seen in Madeira and the Azores, in 2022.

“In effect, the deficit of the autonomous regions went from 0.3% in 2021 to 0.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022. This reduction of 0.1 percentage points (pp) of GDP compares with a reduction in one-off corrected deficit for all APs at 2.6 pp of GDP”, explained the CFP.

“This correction, which in accumulated terms corresponds to an improvement in the balance of 5.5 pp of GDP in the years 2021 and 2022 together, reflects an almost complete recovery of the equilibrium position achieved in 2019”, added the report.

CFP highlights reduction of debt burden

Also noteworthy is the reduction in the weight of regional public debt from 3.6% of GDP in 2021 to 3.3% of GDP in 2022, in the autonomous regions, however the CFP warned that this is “a debt position even above the verified” in 2019.

“This development contributed to the reduction of the public debt ratio for all Public Administrations by 12.1 pp of GDP to 112.4% of GDP in 2022, which translated into a lower ratio than that seen in

pre-pandemic year”, says the organization.

With regard to the contingent responsibilities of the Autonomous Regions expressed as a GDP ratio, the CFP highlighted the “downward trend in line” with the evolution evidenced by all Public Administrations since 2015.

“Excluding the liabilities of public entities involved in financial activities not integrated into Public Administrations, these liabilities amounted to 1.5% of GDP in 2022, approximately half of that recorded in 2015. This ratio compares with 10.1% of GDP in 2022 in as a whole, almost two thirds of the figure calculated for 2015”, added the CFP.

The report states that the liabilities of entities outside the budgetary perimeter of the regional administration “increased proportionally more than that seen by the whole” of Public Administrations, which has contributed to “increasing the risk” of that subsector.

“Excluding the liabilities of Non-Reclassified Public Companies (EPNR) involved in financial activities, it appears that the increase in non-financial EPNR liabilities in the case of the Autonomous Regions has registered greater growth than in the remaining subsectors, especially from 2019, which will not be unrelated to the situation of SATA in the Azores”, says the CFP report.

The report highlights that transfers from the central administration under the Autonomous Regions Finance Law (LFRA) registered a decrease in absolute value and in the region’s GDP ratio, “penalizing the correction of the budgetary imbalance” of the two regions, in 2022 .

“Transfers under the LFRA directed to those regions reduced from 534 million euros in 2021, to 498 million euros in 2022, a negative variation of 6.7% compared to that approved in the 2021 State Budget, with the Azores the register a relative decrease in these transfers (6.8%) that is more pronounced than that of Madeira (6.5%). In terms of GDP generated by the region, a sharper drop in those transfers was also observed in the Azores, equivalent to 1.1 pp to 5.5% of GDP, while in Madeira this decrease was 1 pp to 3.6% of GDP. ,” the report says.