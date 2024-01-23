CGP HERILALA RAKOTOARIMANANA – “We must wipe out corruption within the police”

The Controller General of Police (CGP) Herilala Rakotoarimanana, Minister of Public Security.

The Minister of Public Security wants to continue the policy of proximity to the population to fight against insecurity. Instilling a refusal of corruption within the police is also one of its major projects.

• Madagascar Express. To begin, could you tell us more about your background? We must recognize, in fact, that few people know you among public opinion.

Minister Rakotoarmanana. I came from the “Antoka” class in 2000. During my career, I went through different services and managed different entities, whether within or outside the national police. There was, for example, the general intelligence service, the judicial police within the economic police directorate. I have already been assigned to different district police stations, such as that of Antanifotsy and some district police stations in Antananarivo. I was also in charge of the police in the province of Antananarivo and director of public security. I also led the fight against corruption within the national police. Likewise, I was head of continuing education. During the Transition, I was in charge of the intelligence services for presidential security.

• Based on your background, what do you think are your strengths to occupy this position of Minister of Public Security and the fight against insecurity?

Overall, the mission of the national police is based on three bases. Namely, the judicial police, intelligence and public security. Three areas where I have already been employed. As indicated before, I cut my teeth within several services and entities. I am thus aware of the way of working, of the way in which daily missions must be faced, and of the difficulties encountered. This experience allows me to evaluate the problems, the issues and to provide the necessary solutions to improve things.

• Let’s get into the thick of it. Like other departments, a list of priorities to be achieved in one hundred days is required by the Ministry of Public Security. At the forefront is the recovery of the security situation. What strategy do you plan to apply for this purpose?

The most visible is the deployment of elements, as part of the implementation of community policing. This is not new. But this strategy has proven itself and has given satisfactory results. So, we will continue in this direction. This is the translation into action of the motto “protect and serve the population”. The goal is for the population to feel that the police are there to protect them and are working for them. This system prevails at all levels of the police structure, both in urban areas and in rural areas.

The second part concerns the mission of the Local Women’s Brigade (BFP). This entity is responsible for the fight against sexual violence, particularly against minors, and the fight against gender-based violence. The third priority is improving the passport issuance procedure. Last, but not least, is the fight against corruption. From now on, the watchword and the state of mind in which the national police carry out their mission is integrity, righteousness and the refusal of corruption. In our department, we have a general anti-corruption directorate which works for this purpose.

• This general directorate for the fight against corruption has existed for several years. You were the director for a time, in fact. However, like other public entities, corruption within the national police is frequently denounced by citizens. The laws, disciplinary and repressive entities do not seem to be dissuasive. How do you plan to change things?

This topic concerns the person as a human. Which brings us back to the aspect of strengthening human capital highlighted by the President of the Republic. Before joining the ranks, each police officer undergoes a training period. Also, it is at the training level that the culture, state of mind and attitude required of a police officer must be instilled. The fight against corruption is first in the head. Also, our task is to change this state of mind, first at the training level by instilling the culture of righteousness and integrity. However, when necessary, we apply the necessary sanctions.

• Punishment. This point is underlined in the General State Policy letter (PGE), presented by the President to the Council of Ministers. In the PGE, it is stated that the sanction is the way of convincing public opinion of the real desire to fight against corruption. At the national police level, are you ready to take action?

The mission of the national police is governed by law. Everything that is permitted to do and everything that is forbidden to do is written there. Also, each police officer is aware of the limits not to be crossed in the exercise of his duties. In this sense, all those who exceed the limits, these same legal provisions provide for the necessary sanctions. For cases of flagrante delicto, there is nothing to complain about. The last word belongs to Justice. Regarding the alleged facts, an investigation will be systematically opened by the entities concerned. If the facts attributed to the police officer are proven, everything will depend on the offense, there are also the disciplinary and administrative sanctions that will be applied.

.• However, like other areas of the public sector, the national police force is also not spared from corporatism. Corporatism often hinders sanctions against deviants and illegalities. How do you plan to break away from it when the time comes to take action?

In my opinion, contrary to perceptions, there is not so much corporatism within the national police. As I said before, we have the General Directorate for the Fight against Corruption. So, if there are cases of corruption, the head of this entity will be systematically contacted. It is up to him to investigate whether the facts mentioned are conclusive or not. Rest assured, there is and will be no corporatism in the event of a proven illegal act.

• With regard to the average citizen, how do you plan to encourage them to participate in the fight against corruption within the police? The observation is that few people know of the existence of this general directorate for the fight against corruption, or that the ordinary citizen can file a complaint with the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), in the event of abuse or illegality. perpetrated by a police officer. Likewise, police elements do not seem aware of the existence of these repressive entities, or do not fear them.

This involves strengthening communication. Certainly, citizens only look for where to turn or file a complaint when they are victims or faced with a presumed case of illegality. Nevertheless, we try to communicate as regularly as possible in order to make citizens aware of the different entities within the national police and their responsibilities. Particularly, those like the IGPN which is responsible for handling grievances or complaints against police officers. The telephone number to contact the IGPN is, in fact, one of the contact details that we regularly communicate.

For the elements of the national police, everyone is aware of the existence of these entities. They are not new. That for the fight against corruption, for example, has existed for more than fifteen years. Rest assured that at the national police command level, we have been convinced and committed to the fight against corruption for several years.

• The PGE letter provides that each minister will have to initiate reforms in order to improve the quality of public services in the departments under his authority. The aim is in particular to put an end to corruption. At the level of the Ministry of Public Security, what do you plan to do?

We are right in it. A reform draft following this presidential directive is already being developed. We will officially present it when it is completed. However, on the fight against corruption, in particular, each official within the Ministry of Security made a solemn commitment on the fight against corruption. An act of commitment was signed with Bianco. We also have an Internal Anti-Corruption Policy (PILCC). The signed commitment consists of the implementation of this policy.

• During the handover between you and your predecessor, you talked about improving the passport allocation procedure. Like setting up a one-stop shop. Could you say more about this new system and when do you plan to implement it?

You are aware that there is a financial contribution to pay for duties and taxes. The current procedure is that we, at the national police level, receive and process files for the allocation of passports. When paying the money, the applicant must go to the Public Treasury counters. In both cases there may be queues. Applicants then waste a lot of time before obtaining their passport.

Also, we, the ministries concerned, especially the Ministry of Public Security, will make the effort to set up a one-stop shop at the passport issuing office. The goal is for the circuit to be more fluid and for applicants to no longer come and go, but will have all the necessary services in the same place. The improvements we plan to make will be implemented shortly. The aim is to reduce queues and the time it takes to issue passports as much as possible.

• To return to the fight against insecurity. Whatever the means deployed, for the population, only the result counts. What strategy do you plan to implement to reassure and convince the population of the effectiveness of your actions?

I will answer this question in two points. The first is that we are putting in place security sustainability. There are techniques and devices that we apply for this purpose. The second point is that, based on assessments of the situation on the ground, we are launching a special operation. But overall, we strive to deploy a long-term strategy.

I would, however, like to emphasize that the fight against insecurity is not the prerogative of law enforcement. Vigilance and citizen contribution by sharing information, or even just by calling the police when there are cases of insecurity is already a contribution to the fight.

• Still in the fight against insecurity, the speed of action and reaction of the police is also a presidential instruction. What measures are the police putting in place for this purpose?

At the level of the national police, as well as for law enforcement in general, a quasi-permanent system is put in place for this. But, and let me emphasize this, the collaboration of citizens is necessary. Just the fact of raising the alert in time, giving precise information on the location where the events are taking place, is already an important action. I recommend that everyone record the telephone numbers to contact the various law enforcement agencies. The key words are therefore collaboration, taking responsibility and mutual trust.