CH3F NL rolls the credits #1 – Ghost of Tsushima

#CH3F #rolls #credits #Ghost #Tsushima

The backlog of games is overflowing! Piles of games I started but didn’t finish. Things will change in 2024! My New Year’s resolution is to complete games more often and let the credits roll like never before. If the counter does not have at least 40 completed games by the end of 2024, the first round during the XBNL community BBQ will be my responsibility!

The first game of 2024 is a fact! At 00:58 on January 1, 2024, the credits of Ghost of Tsushima roll. The Sucker Punch Productions game was released on PlayStation in July 2020 and has been staring at me in indignation ever since. In recent years I have given Lord Sakai and his followers some love and attention here and there, but I had not really taken action. With the Christmas holidays approaching, I thought it would be a great opportunity to play the game again.

What kind of game is Ghost of Tsushima?

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation exclusive and therefore perhaps not the most useful game to start this series of articles on an Xbox-oriented platform. But screw it! It’s the first game I’ve seen the credits roll in 2024, so you’ll just have to deal with it.

Ghost of Tsushima is an open world game in which you as a player take on the role of Jin Sakai, a Samurai who fights against the Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. The game takes place in a beautifully traditionally designed Japan. Ghost of Tsushima is an action-adventure game. The game relies heavily on storytelling. The gameplay includes elements of exploration and resource gathering, character progression, stealth and Samurai combat.

Credits

After the credits roll, I can confidently recommend Ghost of Tsushima. Ghost of Tsushima tells a compelling story in a beautifully designed Japanese world. However, the gameplay in Ghost of Tsushima can quickly feel repetitive. The game follows the so-called ‘Ubisoft formula’: liberate a camp here, liberate a camp there. Clear out a group of enemies on the way to the next camp. Fortunately, the beautiful world and strong storytelling compensate for the mediocre gameplay.

As a player you will spend about 20 hours with the game. You can set a difficulty level, but in general the game offers little challenge. It is a wonderfully compact game for in between that you will mainly play for the great experience.