Chain accident on the “Death Road”, resulting in 3 victims. The red intervention plan was activated

Three cars in which there were 10 people were involved in a chain accident on Wednesday, on National Road 2, in Suceava county. The authorities activated the red intervention plan.

Two of the three evaluated persons are transported to the Suceava emergency reception unit, ISU Suceava reports, and the third victim refuses to be transported to the hospital.

“Due to the large number of people involved, for the efficient management of the intervention, at 11:18 a.m., the red intervention plan was activated at the Suceava county level”; announces ISU Suceava.

At the scene of the accident, the military firefighters intervened with four SMURD B2 ambulances, an extrication vehicle, a fire extinguishing vehicle equipped with an extrication module, two vehicles used for personal transport and multiple victims, as well as two crews from the Suceava County Ambulance Service.

“10 people were involved in the event, three of them (women), with various polytraumas, conscious and cooperative, are being monitored by the medical resources sent to the scene”, specify the representatives of ISU Suceava.

Publication date: 12-27-2023 11:56