Chairman of British National Postal Service resigns after major scandal | Abroad

“They agreed to separate by mutual consent,” the ministry confirmed, which will soon appoint a replacement. Staunton has only been chairman of the public company since December 2022.

Hundreds of British postal workers were convicted of fraud between 1999 and 2015 after unexplained holes appeared in their accounts. The British postal service consistently blamed the office managers and not the new Horizon software system from Japan’s Fujitsu. It was only in 2019 that a British court ruled that the software program contained ‘bugs, errors and defects’ and therefore there was a risk of shortages being caused by the system.

The case dates back to 1999, but came into the spotlight again after the broadcast of ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’ at the beginning of this month. The wrongfully convicted people would now be entitled to compensation of up to 600,000 pounds (approximately 700,000 euros), the Sunak government already announced.

