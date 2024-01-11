Chairman of the Media Commission: ‘Horrible what happened to Akwasi’ | Tech

#Chairman #Media #Commission #Horrible #happened #Akwasi #Tech

experts about xThe chairman of the Media Authority finds it ‘horrible’ that rapper Akwasi is bombarded with racist reactions to ‘I am posting this message at the risk of bringing it upon myself. But sometimes silence is not an option,” Amma Asante writes on X. In the meantime, tech experts paint a bleak future picture of the social platform.

The Netherlands is increasingly distancing itself from X. More and more media, institutions and celebrities no longer want anything to do with Musk’s platform. Tech experts say that Musk is bringing the once successful site to the brink of collapse. But, they say, it is not too late. “X still fulfills a unique need.”

What is going on?

No information from eyewitnesses on the street. No lightning-fast updates from agencies or municipalities. No loud statements from politicians or actors. No hashtags, no retweets, no hearts. A world without X: it is almost impossible for some to imagine. And yet things look dire for the messaging service. Not only (former) Members of the House of Representatives are leaving at a rapid pace, but more and more municipalities and agencies are also quitting.

The savings bank is empty. According to the Bloomberg news agency, X misses out on hundreds of millions of dollars in advertising revenue every month. The EU is now threatening legal proceedings. X refuses to act against hate messages and disinformation and that causes frustration in Brussels. To top it all off, Elon Musk is also under fire for alleged drug use.

All in all, it doesn’t look good, but it’s not too late, experts say. “X is going through turbulent times, but it still fulfills a unique need for certain news seekers and the speed of the news remains unprecedented,” says Dave Maasland, CEO of security company ESET Netherlands. His prediction: X will take an even tougher course under Musk’s leadership, and will therefore have even more trouble with Brussels. But that storm will also survive X, Maasland thinks.

Grand transformation

That has everything to do with Musk’s big plan. He wants to turn X into an all-in-one app: an app that offers users so many different services that they no longer have to go to other apps. Let’s say it’s a Western version of the Chinese WeChat. The app is essentially a chat app, but users can also play games and shop in the app. In addition, WeChat offers its own payment system, for example taxis or meals can be ordered and users can do all kinds of banking matters.

X must also offer all that and is therefore on the eve of a major transformation. Musk thus wants to reduce his dependence on advertisers and increase X’s right to exist. In the meantime, he will have to put his moderators to work to keep the racist and xenophobic muck off his platform. X has become ‘a sewer’, in which users can say the most terrible things without being punished, says Michiel Steltman, director of Digital Infrastructure Netherlands. “Musk seems to have no regard for EU legislation. His moderation department has reportedly been dismissed, and there is only one person left in the Netherlands.” The other apps such as TikTok and Snapchat are ‘really participating well and taking their responsibility’, says Steltman.

Weapons in advertisements

X has received several warnings from Brussels since Musk, a self-declared champion of unlimited freedom of speech, took over the company. According to the ANP news agency, the company identified risks upon request, submitted a transparency report and answered questions about, among other things, combating disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas. But that fell short, is the committee’s preliminary opinion. The committee examines, among other things, whether X’s so-called ‘community comments’, warnings for dubious tweets, work properly. She also investigates whether the company devotes enough attention and resources to the fight against disinformation.

X is not only declining in terms of content. The advertisements are also increasingly showing unwanted material. “Illegal weapons such as brass knuckles have recently been advertised on my timeline. The standards for use and advertising have been enormously lowered and that deters people,” says tech expert Eward Driehuis. Brussels is also on the trail of this trend. If Musk does not show an improvement quickly, a temporary blockade is likely. This measure depends on enforcement by the EU, says Peter Kager, CEO of ICTRecht. “The question is whether Brussels will take action and how much Musk will care about it. I don’t think he loses any sleep over the departure of KRO-NCRV and will make his own plans anyway. Time will tell.”

The world is hardening

On Monday, broadcaster KRO-NCRV announced that it would immediately stop broadcasting X. The large number of racist reactions following Akwasi’s participation in The Smartest Person contributed to that decision. The rapper is not popular with his opponents because of his statements about Zwarte Piet and some old inflammatory tweets.

Musk will indeed not lose sleep over the departure of KRO-NCRV alone. But if the rest of the public system follows suit, X will gradually lose its (journalistic) relevance in the Netherlands. The NPO and several broadcasters, including BNNVara, VPRO and Avrotros, are considering following the example of KRO-NCRV. In any case, the NOS will stop calling to respond via

The established order finds it difficult to deal with the abuse that sometimes occurs on online platforms, sees tech lawyer Jan Gerrit Kroon. “The world is hardening, and many media are also contributing to this, perhaps unintentionally. After all, they do leave room for those kinds of expressions. Simply closing the door and essentially saying ‘Let someone else solve it’ is too easy.” With the departure of the major players, X will mainly become a different kind of meeting place in 2024, expects internet expert Henk van Ess. “The laggards in X are gradually coming out of the shadows of major players. At the end of the year I don’t expect any growth in X, but I do expect a flourishing of niche communities.”

X, the former Twitter, could not be reached for a response. Since Musk’s takeover, spokespersons have been cut back. Questions are automatically answered with a poop emoji.

