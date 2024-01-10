Chairman of the Media Commission: ‘Horrible what happened to Akwasi’ | Tech

#Chairman #Media #Commission #Horrible #happened #Akwasi #Tech

experts about xThe chairman of the Media Authority finds it ‘horrible’ that rapper Akwasi is bombarded with racist reactions to ‘I am posting this message at the risk of bringing it upon myself. But sometimes silence is not an option,” Amma Asante writes on X. In the meantime, tech experts paint a bleak future picture of the social platform.

Sebastiaan Quekel 10-01-24, 16:52 Last update: 19:23

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access