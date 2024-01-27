Challenge League: Sion sets off fireworks ++ Aarau beats Vaduz ++ Baden scores thanks to a late super goal

#Challenge #League #Sion #sets #fireworks #Aarau #beats #Vaduz #Baden #scores #late #super #goal

Wil – Sion 1:4

dieci Challenge League, 19. Runde, Season 23/24

26.01.2024

Sion has made a perfect start to the second half of the Challenge League season. The promotion favorites won 4-1 at FC Wil.

With four goals between the 43rd and 69th minutes, Sion made the decisive difference in Eastern Switzerland. Dejan Sorgic, Liam Chipperfield, Reto Ziegler and Ilyas Chouaref scored to give the Valais team a 4-0 lead, who haven’t lost a competitive game since September.

The first and probably only serious pursuer Thun can catch up with the Sitten team in terms of points with a win on Saturday in Bellinzona.

There was also a win for FC Aarau, for whom a goal from Valon Fazliu shortly after the break was enough to secure a 1-0 home win against Vaduz. The gap to second-placed Thun remains large at 14 points.

Aarau – Vaduz 1-0

dieci Challenge League, 19. Runde, Season 23/24

26.01.2024

Meanwhile, FC Baden gets a point against Xamax. Joël Brack’s equalizer is absolutely worth seeing.

Xamax – Baden 1:1

dieci Challenge League, 19. Runde, Season 23/24

26.01.2024

