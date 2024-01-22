Challenges of pharmacological research in the face of personalization

#Challenges #pharmacological #research #face #personalization
Pharmacological research or the development of new drugs for the treatment of the disease has traditionally been aimed at obtaining the same medicine globally for all people. Now, Personalized Precision Medicine is individually addressed to the patient who needs more personalized and effective therapies. But there are challenges that must be faced.
Cover of the Anticipando Report of the Roche Institute Foundation. Photo provided
This is what a new Anticipando report analyzes, prepared by the Roche Institute Foundation’s Observatory of Trends in Future Medicine, called “Pharmacological Research in the era of Personalized Precision Medicine.”
The technological and biological advances of recent decades have allowed genomic sequencing, big data analysis and, more recently, artificial intelligence tools.
This helps to understand not only the genetic predisposition to certain diseases, but also the individual response to treatments and find markers or targets that personalize medications in order to optimize their effectiveness and minimize side effects.
Along with the provision of data and real-life evidence of the effects of medications
and the growing digitalization of clinical research, advances must also be applied to the optimization of trial design and the identification of new molecules or new targets in a more efficient way, reducing time and costs in the future of pharmacological research.
The trends in basic or preclinical research go through the identification of new therapeutic targets and therapeutic mechanisms, while in the clinical researchwith patients, the design of new clinical trials is proposed, among others.
An example of a new design is the basket clinical trial that incorporates populations that share the same biomarker or molecular alteration and that are treated with a single therapy to evaluate its effect on multiple pathologies that have that target in common.
“However – the report points out – there is a long way to go in order to implement and consolidate new advances and trends” in the field of pharmacological research.
Recommendations for pharmacological research
The experts participating in this new Anticipando Report, coordinated by the Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Santiago de Compostela, Dr. Mabel Lozapoint out a series of recommendations in order to more easily transfer pharmacological research to clinical practice.
“A paradigm shift is required in research with the aim of reducing time and optimizing the processes of obtaining new, more effective and safe medications, taking into account the needs and individual characteristics of patients, within the framework of Personalized Medicine. Precision,” the document points out.
These are the Actions highlighted by the experts in the Roche Institute Foundation report:
- Design translational preclinical models and technologies that allow their validity to be measured since the current ones are based on cellular, tissue or animal models that do not always reproduce human physiology. An example of this are organoids and other models such as those that start from a person’s cells.
- Integrate and share information from different sources that exist today and make it available to researchers.
- Promote coordinated, collaborative and multidisciplinary research. Furthermore, with the arrival of new technological and computational advances, the need arises to incorporate new professional profiles into research teams.
- Increase dissemination to society of knowledge about pharmacological research. Transparently communicating scientific advances and discoveries would help understand their value, build trust, and promote informed patient participation in clinical trials.
- Adequately fund research, essential to develop innovative therapies, medicines and medical technologies. Furthermore, promoting research boosts a country’s economy by generating employment and stimulating the growth of emerging industries. However, Spain currently invests 1.44% of its Gross Domestic Product in R&D, far from the average of European countries, which stood at 2.27% in 2021, the report points out.
- Promote public-private collaboration to accelerate the development of innovative treatments, facilitate the arrival of new medicines to patients and contribute to improving the efficiency of processes, thus promoting significant advances in global health.
- Establish mechanisms that ensure that policies and regulations on pharmacological research are updated based on the advances and trends of Personalized Precision Medicine, essential to adapt to the scientific and technological advances that occur more quickly, leaving regulation in this field sometimes obsolete.