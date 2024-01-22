Challenges of pharmacological research in the face of personalization

#Challenges #pharmacological #research #face #personalization

Pharmacological research or the development of new drugs for the treatment of the disease has traditionally been aimed at obtaining the same medicine globally for all people. Now, Personalized Precision Medicine is individually addressed to the patient who needs more personalized and effective therapies. But there are challenges that must be faced.

Cover of the Anticipando Report of the Roche Institute Foundation. Photo provided

This is what a new Anticipando report analyzes, prepared by the Roche Institute Foundation’s Observatory of Trends in Future Medicine, called “Pharmacological Research in the era of Personalized Precision Medicine.”

The technological and biological advances of recent decades have allowed genomic sequencing, big data analysis and, more recently, artificial intelligence tools.

This helps to understand not only the genetic predisposition to certain diseases, but also the individual response to treatments and find markers or targets that personalize medications in order to optimize their effectiveness and minimize side effects.

Along with the provision of data and real-life evidence of the effects of medications

and the growing digitalization of clinical research, advances must also be applied to the optimization of trial design and the identification of new molecules or new targets in a more efficient way, reducing time and costs in the future of pharmacological research.

The trends in basic or preclinical research go through the identification of new therapeutic targets and therapeutic mechanisms, while in the clinical researchwith patients, the design of new clinical trials is proposed, among others.

An example of a new design is the basket clinical trial that incorporates populations that share the same biomarker or molecular alteration and that are treated with a single therapy to evaluate its effect on multiple pathologies that have that target in common.

“However – the report points out – there is a long way to go in order to implement and consolidate new advances and trends” in the field of pharmacological research.

Recommendations for pharmacological research

The experts participating in this new Anticipando Report, coordinated by the Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Santiago de Compostela, Dr. Mabel Lozapoint out a series of recommendations in order to more easily transfer pharmacological research to clinical practice.

“A paradigm shift is required in research with the aim of reducing time and optimizing the processes of obtaining new, more effective and safe medications, taking into account the needs and individual characteristics of patients, within the framework of Personalized Medicine. Precision,” the document points out.

These are the Actions highlighted by the experts in the Roche Institute Foundation report: