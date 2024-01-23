Chamber allocates extra millions for Meppel-Zwolle rail bottleneck

#Chamber #allocates #extra #millions #MeppelZwolle #rail #bottleneck

ANPThe station of Zwolle

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:19

More money will be available to tackle the rail bottleneck between Meppel and Zwolle. The House of Representatives has adopted a proposal to allocate an additional 40 million euros to tackle problems for travelers between the north and center of the country.

All trains that run between the north and center of the country run via the Meppel-Zwolle route. There are often disruptions on this route, an average of nine hours per week. Between September and now there have been more than seventy disruptions on the route, cutting off the connection between this region and the rest of the country.

Switches and a platform

Last week, administrators from involved regions came to The Hague to draw attention to the problem. Today it emerged that NSC, VVD, BBB, D66 and JA21 support a proposal from the Christian Union, GroenLinks-PvdA and the CDA for extra money.

The money is intended for the construction of, among other things, an extra platform and extra switches. Previously, 35 million euros had already been made available, but 40 million euros were still needed.

Two bottle necks

The problem on the track consists of two bottlenecks. The first is Meppel station. There are now three platforms where all intercity trains and local trains to and from Groningen, Drenthe and Friesland must pass. If there is a problem there, train traffic quickly comes to a standstill.

Collisions with trains and disruptions on the track occur throughout the country, but between Meppel and Zwolle they often immediately cause a major problem. The intensively used railway line between Meppel and Zwolle consists of two tracks. There are fourteen level crossings and several bridges. In the event of a breakdown or collision, train traffic comes to a standstill in this ‘second’ bottleneck.

There is no other option to travel by train between the north and center of the country than via this route. This has major consequences for travelers.