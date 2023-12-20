Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá leads “insurrection” before its union, Confecámaras

#Chamber #Commerce #Bogotá #leads #insurrection #union #Confecámaras

Today, the Chambers of Commerce are non-profit legal entities, of a corporate and union nature, in Colombia, they all meet under the umbrella of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Confecámaras, but The year closes with the departure of its main affiliate, the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce, CCB, the one that weighs the most not only because of the commercial registrations it generates but because of the $2,000 million that it represents to the union.

As revealed by Darcy Quinn on La FM, The new president of the CCB, Ovidio Claros, began the process of leaving Confecámaras, The letter he sent to the Board of Directors of the confederation shows this, and Claros explained that, “we informed the Board of Confecámaras of the voluntary decision of the CCB to disaffiliate from this confederation.”

Why did the CCB come out?

According to what people close to Confecámaras have commented, which is currently chaired by Julián Domínguez, the request for disaffiliation of the president of the CCB has to do with an alleged disagreement that not only Bogotá but 25 other chambers have “due to the flaws that the camera system has been presenting. , the lack of attention and participation of the medium and small chambers that have been asking for many years to be heard and taken into account”, in fact, in the CCB they said that this week there were 25 chambers sharing these comments with Ovidio Claros.

The main affiliate

Although Colombia has 32 departments, there are some that have chambers of commerce made up of more than one municipality, such as Antioquia or Valle (where there are up to five chambers), in total, all of them add up to 57 chambers affiliated with the November court in Confecámaras, a number that It is reduced by one from 2024 with the departure of the CCB.

The news is not minor if you take into account that Bogotá provides almost half a million commercial registration plates for the registration of companies, businesses and undertakings, a productive system with which the capital of Colombia contributes almost 25% of the total GDP. “For this reason, the departure of the country’s main chamber is a problem for the confederation, since it is the one with the greatest weight and naturally the one that contributes the most financially to Confecámaras,” added Julián Acevedo, industry professor at the National University.

Among other reasons that are talked about for the departure of the CCB, is that Confecámaras was in a dispute with the CCB over a bill that the MinTrabajo is close to passing, which affects small businesses, which is postponed, which affects registration fees and in which the union did not support the chambers that would be affected by the project.

But without giving any explanation about the decision, he only wrote in the letter that “we emphasize that Confecámaras maintains its management capacity to execute its 2020-2025 strategic plan and next year’s action plan in the terms approved by its highest management body. aimed at strengthening the Colombian Cameral Network and promoting better conditions for business growth.

Response from Confecámaras

Given Ovidio’s statements and the notification of his departure from the CCB, Confecámaras issued a statement in which it indicated that Ovidio Claros did not attend the last three face-to-face sessions of the Confecámaras Board of Directors, so the organization “has sought by various means to have a frank and informed dialogue about the actions carried out by the Confederation for the benefit of the Cameral Network”.

The Presidents of the Chamber of Commerce of Bogotá, Ovidio Claros, and of the Confederation of Chambers of Commerce, Confecámaras, Julián Domínguez, held a meeting this Wednesday in order to discuss the prevailing camera system in Colombia. Inside of… pic.twitter.com/jydwqqohL3 — Ovidio Claros (@Ovidio_Claros_) December 20, 2023

Likewise, they indicated that the satisfaction of the Chambers belonging to the union organization demonstrates that the management carried out by it has been correct and timely. referring to the annual evaluation of the quality of the services provided by the Condeferation “in which 92% of Camera Network officials expressed being in a range of very satisfied and satisfied.”

Likewise, they mentioned the qualification by the members of the boards of the Chambers of Commerce, given in the most recent Congress of Confecámaras, where they assure “a general satisfaction of 95% is evident.”

On the other hand, regarding the issue of the Ministry of Labor bill that would affect small chambers, Confecámaras stated that it has maintained “a fluid and technical dialogue with its different interest groups on crucial issues for the Network such as the tariff system, the policies outlined in the National Development Plan, the different bills and the most ambitious public-private alliance, which is materialized in an agreement with the National Government that allocates 30% of renewal income to issues such as formalization, productive chains, productivity factories and support for the popular economy”.

Ending with a strong message for the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce in which they accept his departure, but emphasize that “We do not accept that they are justified in disqualifying the management of an entity, whose work philosophy is based on democratic principles, of good corporate governance and in the permanent search for the general interest”.