Chamber of Labor temporarily suspends labor reform in Argentina

#Chamber #Labor #temporarily #suspends #labor #reform #Argentina

This Wednesday the judges Andrea Garcia and Alexander Sudera they dictated a measure precautionary to nullify the changes in labor matters that had come into force on December 29.

In this sense, the National Chamber issued a measure that affects the applicability of the provisions in Title IV of the DNUthe article on work, a resolution that will be in force until the final ruling on the case is handed down.

One of the most controversial measures of said decree, was to allow contracts to be concluded where The employer can pay his workers not only with money, but also with milk, meat or cryptocurrencies.

The measures of the Milei decree include changes in hiring, working hours, compensation and union activity. In addition, changes in labor trials, the extension of trial periods in companies and the reduction of pregnancy leaves.

Also, The labor reform includes a reduction in contributions and retirement contributions, of compensation and fines for poor registration of workers.

During the past week, there were mobilizations against the DNUamong them, the one summoned by the National Confederation of Labor (CGT), the best labor union in Argentina, where the Argentine Judiciary was also asked to stop the labor changes that the government wanted to impose by decree.