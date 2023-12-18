Champions League 2023-24 draw results, teams, fixtures, updates, Arsenal, Manchester City, latest news

Premier League leaders Arsenal and an off-the-pace Manchester City have learned their Champions League fate in the all-important draw for the round of 16.

Both were fortunate with last year’s winners City drawing Danish surprise packets Copenhagen while the London side will battle Porto.

Surprise group winners Real Sociedad were the unlucky side to draw PSG as their runner-up opponent.

Teams from the same country and/or group could not be drawn to play against each other in the round of 16.

The first legs will be played on the 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st of February, with the second legs on the 4th, 5th, 12th and 13th of March. Fixture details are to be confirmed later this week.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW

FC Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

PSG vs Real Sociedad

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Copenhagen vs Manchester City

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

