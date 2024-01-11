champions win, Wilbekin 30 points – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

• “Real Madrid” played back 12 points, six points in the last quarter, but at the end of the regular time, “Valencia” already saved itself – Jared Harper hit a long shot against the shield in the last second (82:82). However, the home team dominated in overtime and won 96:86.

• Cape Verdean center Valters Tavariš stood out for Madrid with 18 points and 19 rebounds, while Argentinean Facundo Campaso scored 19 points and seven assists.

• “Fenerbahce” of Istanbul missed an 11-point lead in the first quarter, did not defend +3 at the end, but defeated “Bayern” Munich (98:91) in overtime, winning the third Euroleague victory in a row and causing the guests the fourth defeat in a row.

• Scotty Wilbekin stood out with 30 points, who was also the central figure at the end of regular time. With 10 seconds to go, he made it 81:78 from a long distance, after the guests’ free kick, he violated the rules by imitating a long shot by Silvens Francisco (81:81) and missed the final long shot. Wilbekin’s career high is 37 points.

• Dishon Pierre added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Francisco led Bayern with 21 points.

• The Euroleague career efficiency (42) record was broken and the points (23) record was repeated by the French center Mathias Lesor (23p, 9ab, 5rp, 3pb, 2p. 9/10), who helped Athens “Panathinaikos” defeat “Monaco” (88:63 ), which suffered its third defeat in four games.

• “Crvena zvezda” Belgrade defeated Milan 76:62 in the duel between the table’s neighbors, ending the home team’s two-game winning streak. Lithuanian forward Roks Giedraitis stood out with 22 points and six rebounds.

ULEB Euroleague 21st round

DatumsSpēleRezultātsEfektīvākie11.01.Fenerbahce – Bayern98:91 PVilbekins 30p – Fransisko 21pPanathinaikos – Monaco88:63Lesors 23p 9ab 5rp – Motejūns 13pOlimpia – Crvena zvezda62:76Poitress 12p – Giedraitis 22pReal Madrid – Valencia96:86 PTavarišs 18p 19ab – Deivīss 19p12.01.Anadolu Efes – Virtus19.30Barcelona – Žalgiris21.30Baskonia – Olympiacos21.30Partizan – Maccabi Tel Aviv21.30ASVEL – Alba22.00

Overall rating

VKomandaU-Z%+/-1.Real Madrid19-290.5%+2372.Barcelona14-670.0%+753.Virtus Bologna14-670.0%+354.Panathinaikos13-861.9%+965.Fenerbahçe Istanbul13-861.9%+526.Maccabi Tel Aviv12 -860.0%-177.Olympiacos Piraeus11-955.0%+448.Monaco11-1052.4%+129.Partizan Beograd10-1050.0%-610.Baskonia10-1050.0%-2111.Valencia Basket10-1147.6%+212.Olimpia Milano9-1242. 9%+ 4313.Crvena zvezda9-1242.9%+3414.Bayern München8-1338.1%-7715.Žalgiris Kaunas7-1335.0%-4416.Anadolu Efes7-1335.0%-11517.ASVEL Villeurbanne4-1620.0%-14818.Alba Berlin3-1715 .0%-202

