Championship statement from Metin Öztürk: ‘You will see the real 5 stars’

Galatasaray Second President Metin Öztürk, Trabzonspor He spoke after the match.

Metin Öztürk said in his statement: “No disrespect to the opponent, I didn’t say we will beat Trazonspor, I said we intend to beat them. Trabzonspor is one of the best teams in this league. This is football, sometimes the ball crosses the line but sometimes it doesn’t. They had shortcomings and they were affected by it. We respect them very much. Trabzonspor is a football city. We were all happy that our most important rival lost points.” said.

‘YOU WILL SEE THE REAL 5 STARS IN GALATASARAY’

Metin Öztürk, “Icardi played today and it was a morale boost for all of us. We said it at the beginning of the season. Both teams have a chance to win the championship, but Galatasaray is closer than all of them. Hopefully, you will see the real 5 stars on Galatasaray’s chest by winning the 24th championship and the 25th championship next year under the management of Dursun Özbek.” he said.

When asked about İsmail Kartal’s words of psychological superiority, Metin Öztürk said the following:

“It is not our job to answer the teachers. We are going to our 24th championship under the management of Dursun Özbek.“