Change of clothes for Queen Máxima after New Year’s reception

#Change #clothes #Queen #Máxima #Years #reception

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are in Amsterdam on Tuesday for their second New Year’s reception. Neatly according to protocol, the king is dressed in a morning suit. The queen chose a stylish design by Claes Iversen. Watch!

Traditionally, the royal couple organizes two New Year’s receptions. On the first day they received hundreds of Dutch guests. Members of the government are invited to this, such as Mark Rutte, Geert Wilders and Hugo de Jonge. On the second day, a reception will be held for members of the Diplomatic Corps and international organizations.

King Willem-Alexander arrives at the palace. Before the royal couple enter, they pose for the press.

Change of clothes for Queen Máxima

Just after 10 a.m., the royal couple arrives at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, which is currently being restored and is covered in scaffolding. King Willem-Alexander wears a morning suit, appropriate for the occasion. Queen Máxima appears in a beige design by Claes Iversen. The lace dress with matching coat was previously worn in 2018 and 2019.

Queen Máxima during the presentation of the Prix de Rome in 2019.

After the reception, Queen Máxima had to leave on time. She will fly to Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon. Máxima will be there until Thursday at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The queen changed clothes before she left for the airport, as she wore a different outfit when she left the palace.

Queen Máxima leaves the palace. Queen Máxima gets into the car to the airport.

The trouser suit from the Belgian fashion house Natan has been hanging in Máxima’s wardrobe since 2018.

During a visit to Arnhem, Queen Máxima wears a trouser suit from Natan, 2018.

Image: ANP