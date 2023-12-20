Change of coach at Sturm II | SK Storm

#Change #coach #Sturm #Storm

Long-term coach Thomas Hösele – who has worked in this position since 2018 – is leaving this position, but will remain with the club in another role. Jürgen Säumel takes over for him at the Jung-Blackys in the ADMIRAL 2nd league. The 39-year-old Säumel played 189 games for Schwoazn, is the holder of the UEFA Pro license and most recently worked as head coach of WAC II and as assistant coach at Hartberg and the ÖFB team.

Managing Director Sport Andreas Schicker says: “I would like to thank Thomas Hösele, who has worked at SK Sturm in various functions since 2013 and has always done a highly professional and excellent job, for his time as head coach at Sturm II. He interpreted the role as coach of the second team correctly and was always able to deal with the challenges that came with it. The promotion from the regional league to the second division as well as the development of numerous young players testify to his quality as a coach and confirm his achievements. We wish Thommy all the best for the future and are pleased that he will remain with the club.”

Andreas Schicker continued: “Now we want to give the team a new impulse and bring new approaches and a breath of fresh air into the team with Jürgen Säumel. Jürgen knows SK Sturm, has already gained initial experience as a head coach and can identify perfectly with our playing principles. We are absolutely convinced of his quality and that he will do a very good job at Sturm II – where we are currently in a difficult situation in the bottom third of the table. Our clear goal remains to remain in the league.”

Jürgen Säumel about returning to Sturm as coach: “I’m looking forward to the new task, I want to further develop our young talents at Sturm II and introduce them to the fighting team. At the same time, we also want to get enough points in the spring to stay in the league in the ADMIRAL 2. League. For me personally, it’s the right step at the right time.”