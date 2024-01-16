Change of throne gives Danish royal family a million followers | Royals

The massive attention paid to the Danish royal family in recent weeks is also reflected in the figures on social media. Since Monday, the court’s Instagram account has been followed by more than a million people.

A video in which the new King Frederik heaves a deep sigh before entering the balcony of Christiansborg Palace has been doing well since Sunday. The video has already been viewed 9.5 million times, millions of times more than a normal message from the Danish court.

With a million followers, the Danes have by far the largest following on Instagram of the northern royal families. Sweden currently has 619,000 and Norway has 349,000. The Netherlands is also just under the million mark with 933,000 followers. The British royal family takes the cake in terms of popularity with 13.3 million subscribers.

