Changes are coming in companies. The minister dismissed another PiS nominee

Zbigniew Gryglas has been dismissed from the supervisory board of Polska Grupa Energetyczna – decided by the Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka. “More good changes in State Treasury companies will soon follow,” wrote the head of the ministry supervising state-owned companies on the X platform.

Zbigniew Gryglas entered national politics in 2015, when he was elected an MP from the Nowoczesna list, but already in 2017 he abandoned this formation in favor of Porozumienie, which was part of the then ruling United Right. In 2019, he failed to win a mandate as an MEP. He also lost the re-election race. However, he was transferred to the Ministry of State Assets, and in 2020 he was appointed government plenipotentiary for offshore wind energy.

In the fall of 2021, he first lost his position in the government and then joined the supervisory board of PGE.

PGE convenes general meetings



Shortly after the information about Gryglas’ dismissal, Polska Grupa Energetyczna announced in an official statement that on January 31 at The Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will begin at 12:00. The main agenda item will be changes to the composition of the council. It can be assumed that after making the changes, the new council will begin to introduce changes in the composition of the energy company’s management board.