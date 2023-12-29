Changes are coming in companies. The minister dismissed another PiS nominee

#coming #companies #minister #dismissed #PiS #nominee

Zbigniew Gryglas has been dismissed from the supervisory board of Polska Grupa Energetyczna – decided by the Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka. “More good changes in State Treasury companies will soon follow,” wrote the head of the ministry supervising state-owned companies on the X platform.

Zbigniew Gryglas entered national politics in 2015, when he was elected an MP from the Nowoczesna list, but already in 2017 he abandoned this formation in favor of Porozumienie, which was part of the then ruling United Right. In 2019, he failed to win a mandate as an MEP. He also lost the re-election race. However, he was transferred to the Ministry of State Assets, and in 2020 he was appointed government plenipotentiary for offshore wind energy.

In the fall of 2021, he first lost his position in the government and then joined the supervisory board of PGE.

See also: First dismissal from Orlen’s supervisory board. What else would it take to fire Daniel Obajtek?

Read also in BUSINESS INSIDER

PGE convenes general meetings

Shortly after the information about Gryglas’ dismissal, Polska Grupa Energetyczna announced in an official statement that on January 31 at The Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will begin at 12:00. The main agenda item will be changes to the composition of the council. It can be assumed that after making the changes, the new council will begin to introduce changes in the composition of the energy company’s management board.

Also Read:  What to expect from the real estate and housing market in 2024? Here’s what executives say – Executive Digest

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The LGTBI collective calls for the resignation of the new director of the Women’s Institute
The LGTBI collective calls for the resignation of the new director of the Women’s Institute
Posted on
It has been calculated where people are at greater risk of birth defects and how toxic substances enter the body
It has been calculated where people are at greater risk of birth defects and how toxic substances enter the body
Posted on
Despite predictions: Rapid transition away from fossil fuels turns out to be a mirage
Despite predictions: Rapid transition away from fossil fuels turns out to be a mirage
Posted on
LG unveils the all-new “chore-free” home!
LG unveils the all-new “chore-free” home!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News