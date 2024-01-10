Changes for Slovak universities after the shooting in Prague: This will be banned again!

#Slovak #universities #shooting #Prague #banned

Universities will have to introduce new security rules. The Ministry of Education will help them in this. State secretary of the department Róbert Zsembera stated this for TASR. It is important for them to also focus on supporting the psychological well-being of students, which can solve security more comprehensively.

“We are aware that several measures also require financial security, which is why we plan to announce a call for proposals in the first half of 2024,” Zsember noted that the goal of the challenge will be to improve the safety of the environment and the mental health of university students.

He also stated that many safety rules are preventive and can be implemented immediately. According to him, however, each security measure must be specified for individual universities and introduced in a targeted manner.

As examples of security solutions at universities from other Zsembera countries he stated, for example, the prohibition of carrying large luggage into school premises, the introduction of an early warning system, but also the installation of buttons for alarms used to immediately trigger an alarm and send a warning SMS.

Likewise, the provision of controlled entrances to individual buildings and rooms through access cards, a high-quality camera system, turnstiles, or regular safety training for university teachers and workers or students.

The Ministry of the Interior of the Slovak Republic informed that the working group has been operating for almost a year. She is preparing a safety audit at schools, which will be carried out in the form of a questionnaire. The Ministry of Education pointed out that the event from the Czech Republic only confirmed the importance of this working group.

The topic of school safety has become a hot topic after last December’s tragic shooting at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the center of Prague.