Changes in employee benefits from January. This group of people are screwed

#employee #benefits #January #group #people #screwed

The minimum wage increases, which have been publicized for several months, are not the only changes that will come into force at the beginning of 2024. Employees can also expect changes in the context of employee benefits.



Minimum wage in 2024. How much will the minimum wage increase

The New Year’s increase in the minimum wage has been a loud topic for several months. From January 1, 2024, it will increase from the current amount



PLN 3,600 gross



to the sum



PLN 4,242 gross



.

This will be the first of two increases in the minimum wage next year. The second one is scheduled for July – after its completion, the minimum wage in Poland will be



PLN 4,300 gross



.

Unemployment benefit in 2024. How much will the benefit increase? Will it not be profitable to work? READ ON

An increase in the national minimum wage in 2024. Other benefits will also increase

However, this does not mean that there are no increases planned for other things. According to the website ksiegowosc.infor.pl, the changes will also affect



several important benefits



employees.

Therefore, things directly related to the minimum wage will go up. This includes, for example,



minimum dimension basis



two employee benefits: maternity and sickness – in this case it is the difference between the minimum wage and 13.71% of the minimum wage. The minimum wage for downtime will also increase and, according to the law, it cannot be lower than the minimum wage.

Lowest national price 2024. Changes in premiums

Wage increases also mean



higher premium amounts



. Self-employed people and entrepreneurs will be in a more difficult situation, with relief for people starting a business.

The first ones who settle their taxes on a straight-line basis or according to the tax scale will only be affected



New Year’s raise



minimum wage. If the income earned is lower than the minimum wage, the health insurance contribution is paid based on the minimum wage.

On the other hand



entrepreneurs with “startup relief”



must remember that the minimum basis for calculating ZUS contributions is 30%. minimum wage. In the case of the January increase, the amount is PLN 1,272.60 gross.

source: ksiegowosc.infor.pl

Up to PLN 3,600 from the tax office. We know who will receive such a tax refund READ MORE The Minister of Finance makes it clear: “The money for TVP is withheld” READ MORE