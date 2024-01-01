Changes in pensions from January 1. Those who worked hard will receive up to PLN 3,200 from ZUS

#pensions #January #worked #hard #receive #PLN #ZUS

On January 1, 2024, regulations that changed the Act on Bridge Pensions entered into force. Persons who want to take advantage of such a benefit do not have to prove that they started work in special conditions or of a specific nature before December 31, 1998, and they could (will be able to) start performing such work after December 31, 2008. This gives them the right to a bridge pension. they will purchase subsequent vintages. What rules must be met to benefit from the bridge pension?

From January 1, 2024, an employee who meets the requirements may retire on a bridge pension together the following conditions:

• was born after December 31, 1948,

• has worked in special conditions or of a special nature for at least 15 years,

• has reached the age of at least 55 years for women and at least 60 years for men,

• has a contributory and non-contributory period (insurance period) of at least 20 years for women and at least 25 years for men,

• after December 31, 2008, he performed work in special conditions or of a special nature under the Act on Bridge Pensions, for at least 1 day.

The right to a bridging pension is also granted to a person who, after December 31, 2008, did not perform work in special conditions or of a special nature, if as at January 1, 2009, he or she had the required period of 15 years of work in special conditions or of a special nature, as listed in the annexes. to the Act on Bridging Pensions and met the other conditions required to grant the benefit.

After the changes introduced in the regulations, 7.3 thousand people may retire this year. people.

Bridge pensions. Work in special conditions and of a special nature



Work considered to be work in special conditions are listed in Annex No. 1 to the Act on Bridge Pensions (Act of 19 December 2008 on Bridge Pensions). These include, for example, the following works:

• underground,

• on and under water,

• in the air in hot and cold microclimate conditions,

• very hard physical work,

• in conditions of increased atmospheric pressure,

• heavy physical work involving very high static load, e.g.:

– work of sea fishermen,

– work in the air performed on aircraft by cabin crew,

– tanning works directly involving the processing of wet leather, heavy physical work in underground sewage channels.

Works of a special nature are listed in Annex No. 2 to the Act on Bridge Pensions. They require special responsibility and special psychophysical fitness. With age, this efficiency decreases, and as a result, there are fewer and fewer opportunities to perform such work in a way that does not threaten public safety, including the health or life of other people. These include, for example, the following works:

• traction vehicle drivers,

• drivers of emergency vehicles,

• operators of tower cranes, which require IŻ category qualifications or equivalent, and port cranes,

• members of emergency medical teams.

When can you apply for a bridging pension?



Many people are probably wondering when they can apply for a bridge pension. As ZUS explains to “Fakt”, no earlier than 30 days before meeting the conditions for granting the benefit or the intended date of retirement. If the application is submitted earlier, the pension authority will issue a decision denying the right to the benefit, indicating which conditions have not been met.

If the application is submitted in the following months after meeting the conditions for retirement, the right to the benefit will be established from the month of submitting the application.

Bridge pensions. What documents are needed?



First of all, an application for a bridge pension (ZUS form Rp-1Epom). Except that:

• certificates of work performed in special conditions or in a special capacity,

• a decision on incapacity for work in special conditions or of a special nature, if such a decision is one of the conditions for granting a bridge pension,

• documents that will allow you to determine the initial capital (if it is not determined), if you have not determined it yet.

How long can you receive a bridging pension?



The right to a bridge pension ceases on the day before the day before reaching the general retirement age (60 years for women and 65 years for men) or the day before the day before the right to a retirement pension is acquired.

Can you work on a bridge pension?



Yes, but you have to watch out for earning limits. Thus, ZUS will reduce the payment of the bridge pension if the additional income exceeds PLN 5,036.50. If your income exceeds PLN 9,353.50 gross, ZUS will suspend the payment of the bridge pension. These amounts are valid from December 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024.

Important: After changes to the Act, from January 1, 2024, the right to a bridging pension will be suspended regardless of the amount of income obtained if the entitled person undertakes work in special conditions or in a special capacity, not only on the basis of an employment relationship, but also on the basis of civil law contract.

How is the bridging pension calculated?



On the same principles as universal. It is 100 percent. potential pension calculated for a person aged 60. The average bridge pension is approximately PLN 3,200. However, it should be remembered that in order to receive payment, it is necessary to terminate the employment contract.