Changes in the CPK company. Mikołaj Wild lost his position as president

– Mikołaj Wild has been dismissed from the position of president of the Centralny Port Komunikacyjny company – said the government’s plenipotentiary for CPK, Maciej Lasek. The PO MP’s statement confirmed earlier, unofficial reports about planned changes in the CPK management board. Radosław Kantak lost his position as member of the management board for railway investments.

Earlier, Maciej Lasek announced that the supervisory board of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny would meet on Friday and decisions on the first changes in its management board would be made that day.

On Friday afternoon, a message regarding the Central Communication Port appeared on the website of the Central Communication Port dismissal of Mikołaj Wild and Radosław Kantak from the three-person company’s management board. After Wild’s dismissal, his duties will be taken over by the chairman of the supervisory board of CPK, Filip Czernicki, which “stayed delegated to serve as President of the Management Board for a period of three months“.

At the same time, the CPK supervisory board made a decision “about announcing the competition for a Member of the Management Board”. He remained on the company’s management board Andrzej Alotwho is responsible for financial matters, a Adam Sanocki became secretary of the company’s management board.

Nicholas Wild was president of CPK since December 2019, and from May 2017 to November 2019 he was the government plenipotentiary for the Central Communication Port for the Republic of Poland. From February 2018 to November 2019, he also held the position of Secretary of State at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Government plenipotentiary Maciej Lasek earlier in a conversation with the media recalled that on Wednesday, January 17, acting as the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Central Communication Port, appointed a new supervisory board of the company. – The council meets today and the first changes in the management board will take place today. We need an atmosphere of new opening and finding the right directions of action for the company – said the PO MP.

The new supervisory board consists of four people. Filip Czernicki (chairman), Andrzej Ilków (vice-chairman), Adam Sanocki i Magdalena Jaworska-Maćkowiak.

The deputy minister emphasized that Ultimately, the company’s management board will be selected through a competition. – The company’s regulations provide for the temporary delegation of a member of the supervisory board to the management board until the competition results. The current president of CPK, Mikołaj Wild, took advantage of this first opportunity – Lasek recalled. He added that the company’s management board may consist of a maximum of five peopleand currently the management board consists of three people.

The Central Communication Port (CPK) company was established to prepare and implement the “Central Communication Port Multiannual Program”, which includes, among others: construction of a new central airport for Poland and expansion of railway lines, expressways and highways.

