Changes in TVP. What rights does the sole shareholder of this company, the State Treasury, have? – Opinions

Also worth mentioning is Art. 385 § 3 of the Commercial Companies Code, according to which, at the request of shareholders representing at least one fifth of the share capital, the election of the supervisory board should be made by the next general meeting by voting in separate groups, even if the statute provides for a different method of appointing the supervisory board. The procedure referred to in Art. 385 § 3-9 of the Commercial Companies Code is a procedure of voting in separate groups, and not – which needs to be emphasized – voting in a separate group.

This means taking action to create groups to elect members of the supervisory board, and not just one group with the intention of expiring the mandates of the current board members. Only if it turns out that it is not possible to create other groups apart from one group, then, by way of a resolution adopted by the only group (even a single group), one member of the council may be elected with the effect referred to in Art. 385 § 8 of the Commercial Companies Code, i.e. the expiry of the mandates of members of the previous term. This means, while maintaining the concept of a rational legislator and taking into account the above-mentioned provisions, that the State Treasury – as the sole shareholder – has the right to appoint members of the supervisory board, regardless of the provisions of the statute.

It is also worth pointing out that while – as a rule – under the Act, the sole shareholder is not authorized to appoint members of the management board, he may dismiss or suspend them from their duties regardless of the provisions of the statute (Article 368 § 4 of the Commercial Companies Code).

In this situation, it should be stated that new bodies were effectively established in Telewizja Polska SA