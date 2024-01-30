Changes to the permitted driving speed have entered into force

#permitted #driving #speed #entered #force

Several amendments have been made to the Road Traffic Regulations, which entered into force on January 26 – in order to reduce the need for overtaking, the permitted driving speed has been adjusted, reports LVportals.lv.

Until now, the CSN provided that the driving speed of vehicles outside of populated areas should not exceed:

90 km/h for motorcycles, tricycles, quadricycles, passenger cars, trucks with a gross weight not exceeding 7.5 t, and buses;

for cars and buses towing a trailer, and for trucks with a full weight exceeding 7.5 t, – 80 km/h.

From now on, paragraph 101 of the Civil Code stipulates that the driving speed of all vehicles outside of populated areas may not exceed 90 km/h.

The changes are aimed at equalizing the permitted driving speed with the aim of synchronizing the traffic flow and reducing the need for overtaking.

Additional requirements for drivers using the expressway have also been determined.

Previously, the CSN provided that when driving on the road marked with road sign No. 552 (“High-speed road”), the driving speed of motorcycles, tricycles, quadricycles, passenger cars and trucks with a gross weight not exceeding 7.5 tons