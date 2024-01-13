changing covers and better battery life – SMARTmania.cz

#changing #covers #battery #life #SMARTmania.cz

Chinese manufacturer Infinix is ​​also present at CES in Las Vegas

There he presented a trio of new technologies that mainly concern batteries

We do not yet know when we will see it put into practice

In recent years, the Chinese brand Infinix has been trying to establish itself on the Czech market against established brands, and to a large extent it is succeeding. For this, however, he needs to have some trumps up his sleeve that would mean a competitive advantage. This is exactly what the company presented at the CES fair in Las Vegas. E-Color Shift technology can change the colors and motifs of the panel on the back of the phone, AirCharge will bring support for contactless charging, and Extreme-Temp Battery will allow phones to operate in extremely low temperatures.

A trio of novelties for Infinix phones

E-Color Shift, built on E Ink Prism 3 technology, brings revolutionary possibilities for phone personalization by changing colors and themes on the back cover. This technology works on a similar principle to electronic ink, but unlike conventional solutions, it is not monochromatic and its structure contains colored particles. Each color has a different charge, and by changes in the tension in the structure, the desired particles move to the foreground, creating practically any color image on its surface. It is also permanent and does not require any energy to maintain.

Infinix presented 3 new technologies at CES

AirCharge technology opens up new possibilities for charging phones. While the traditional wireless model requires the device to be placed on a charging pad, AirCharge can charge the phone even when the user has it in their hands and is actively using it. Thanks to technology based on multi-coil magnetic resonance and adaptive algorithms, AirCharge can charge contactless at a distance of up to 20 centimeters at a tilt of up to 60 degrees. The technology reaches a power of 7.5 W, operates at frequencies below 6.78 MHz and uses protective elements to prevent overloading and damage to the charger and the powered device.

The third innovation is the Extreme-Temp Battery technology, which Infinix developed in collaboration with its partners to overcome the temperature limitations of conventional lithium-ion batteries. Thanks to innovations in the electrolyte and electrodes, the new batteries are capable of operating in deep freezes down to −40 °C and in high temperatures up to 60 °C without losing performance and durability. In total, they have a 100-degree band of reliable operation. Unfortunately, Infinix did not mention when we will see deployment in practice.

