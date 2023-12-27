Chantal Janzen went without a blouse and let the whole of the Netherlands enjoy it

The Dutch presenter and part-time actress Chantal Janzen stood out this year by appearing on her Instagram only in jeans. The photo was intended for her magazine &C.

The Tegelen-born blonde shared the photo with her no fewer than 1.7 million followers and of course she received thousands of likes. There were also many reactions, including: “Great photo, I would be proud if I were you,” according to one Judith Wildschut.

As an actress
We saw Chantal again in a larger production in 2023. Her last major role in a film or series was in 2017, when she played the leading role in the drama comedy The desire.

This year she starred in the comedy series A big family that she came up with herself. Chantal played the character Julia Smeets in the Videoland series, based on experiences from her own life. A second season is already being worked on.

Jeans
We posted the article in May this year Chantal Janzen surprises the internet with a spicy photo since Chantal appeared on Insta without her blouse, but in jeans.

Above is a more recent photo with Chantal and Huub Stapel. We now see the 44-year-old actress in a denim jumpsuit, which of course also suits her.

