Chants, banners and the throwing of… a “nasal vaporizer”: Sporting fined more than 12 thousand euros in the classic – Sporting

The victory in Alvalade against FC Porto came to the green and white SAD

Last Monday, Sporting beat FC Porto (2-0), but the bill was… expensive. The Disciplinary Council (CD) of the Portuguese Football Federation fined the green and white SAD 12,161 euros due to the public’s behavior at the meeting in Alvalade.

The biggest slice of this ‘pie’ amounts to almost 10 thousand euros – specifically, €9,560 – refers to the “use of explosive or pyrotechnic devices in various sectors of the stadium, the majority in the A14. At stake are six flashlights, six torches incandescent lamps, four smoke pots, a firecracker and a “rocket battery”.

On the other hand, the lions were also punished €1,326 for having “thrown a plastic bottle (nasal vaporizer) by supporters of the visited club, located in sector A3 (exclusive to them), into the game rectangle , not having reached any element, nor interrupting or damaging the useful playing time”; and for having “sung in chorus and repeatedly (3 times) the chant “And Porto is shit!”, by fans attached to the visited club, located in sector A17, exclusive to them (…); and repeatedly (7 times) the chant “In every tripeiro, there is a f********!”, by the fans attached to the visited club, located in sector A14, exclusive to them”.

Finally, the “entry and permanence of unauthorized objects” was also targeted at €1,275. At issue is the “entry of stripes larger than those legally permitted”, namely a Leonine Youth flag. By Record

