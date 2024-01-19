Chaos with e-Invoice. What happened to the entrepreneurs who tried to enter the data into the system

Error and terror at the electronic invoice! From the first month when the e-Invoice system became mandatory for entrepreneurs, the first problems appeared. The ANAF website is down several times a day, and errors continue to appear. It is practically the biggest chaos in recent years in the entrepreneurial environment.

By Florentina Lazar on 19.01.2024, 18:14

Some entrepreneurs could not upload the data, and others uploaded multiple invoices. This problem, the last one, was solved by the employees of the Ministry of Finance, because, from January 1 until now, they have been working on these problems, problems that are constant and we know very clearly that the ANAF website is not functional several times a day.

In the last 72 hours, the ANAF website was unavailable for 35 hours

In the last 72 hours, the ANAF website was unavailable for 35 hours. Entrepreneurs have to try several times a day to load invoices into the system. By the way, no fines will be issued until April 1st, but from this date those who do not upload their invoices to e-Invoice will receive fines between 1,000 and 10,000 lei. From January 1, the e-invoice system is mandatory for all transactions between companies.

