Chaos with e-Invoice. What happened to the entrepreneurs who tried to enter the data into the system

Error and terror at the electronic invoice! From the first month when the e-Invoice system became mandatory for entrepreneurs, the first problems appeared. The ANAF website is down several times a day, and errors continue to appear. It is practically the biggest chaos in recent years in the entrepreneurial environment.

By Florentina Lazar on 19.01.2024, 18:14

Some entrepreneurs could not upload the data, and others uploaded multiple invoices. This problem, the last one, was solved by the employees of the Ministry of Finance, because, from January 1 until now, they have been working on these problems, problems that are constant and we know very clearly that the ANAF website is not functional several times a day.

In the last 72 hours, the ANAF website was unavailable for 35 hours

