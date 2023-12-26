characteristics, medicinal properties and uses in cooking

#characteristics #medicinal #properties #cooking

Calendula, scientifically known as Calendula officinalis, is a remarkable plant that has won over gardeners and health enthusiasts. In addition to its vibrant beauty, it is appreciated for its medicinal and culinary properties.

Next, learn about the charms of calendula, its versatile applications and how to grow and care for this plant to enjoy its countless benefits.

Fonte: Domnitsky/Shutterstock

Radiant beauty: the exuberance of Calendula flowers

Calendula flowers are true garden jewels, presenting a color palette that ranges from yellow to vibrant orange. With delicate petals and a compact center, the flowers form an enchanting visual spectacle.

This beauty is not only pleasing to the eye, but also attracts pollinators, making it a worthy choice for promoting biodiversity in your garden.

Medicinal properties: the healing power of Calendula

Calendula not only stands out for its captivating aesthetics, but also for its proven medicinal properties.

With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, calendula is often used in skin care products such as ointments, lotions and creams.

Its benefits include accelerating wound healing, relieving skin irritation and soothing and calming effects on sensitive skin.

How to grow Calendula

Soil Choice: Calendula thrives in well-drained, fertile soil. Make sure the soil has good aeration to prevent water accumulation.

Sun exposure: Plant Calendula in locations that receive direct sunlight. This plant loves the sun and will bloom best when exposed to at least six hours of sunlight daily.

Moderate Irrigation: Keep the soil slightly moist, watering when the top layer of soil is dry. Avoid waterlogging, as Calendula prefers balanced humidity conditions.

Regular Pruning: Remove faded flowers to encourage continued flowering. Pruning also helps keep the plant compact and encourages the production of new flower buds.

Calendula in cooking

In addition to its medicinal use, calendula is appreciated in cooking. The flower petals have a light, slightly bitter flavor, adding a touch of color and flavor to salads, soups and various dishes.

Try incorporating fresh or dried petals into your recipes to elevate the flavor profile and add a visually stunning punch.

Calendula is an exceptional addition to your garden, offering not only stunning beauty but also medicinal properties and culinary uses.

Growing marigolds is a rewarding experience, providing not only a spectacle of color but also a variety of health and well-being benefits.

Discover the versatility of this charming plant and enjoy all its charms in your own green space.