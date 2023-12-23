Charity tournament – legends play for Dimov

#Charity #tournament #legends #play #Dimov

When numerous legends emulate the round leather again on January 6th in the Siegfried Ludwig Hall in Perchtoldsdorf, Vienna Austria will once again be the big favorite as series winners. Especially when you see the squad list. There are two old stars in the ranks, Wolfgang Knaller and Toni Pfeffer, and Manuel Ortlechner, Marko Stankovic and Manuel Suttner, but also three kickers who only recently ended their careers.

For example, Stefan Maierhifer, Ümit Korkmaz, Jimmy Hoffer and Christopher Drazan will lace up their shoes at eternal rival Rapid.

Like every year, the event is all about a good cause. This time the money will go to sports club captain Philip Dimov. He suffered serious head injuries in a regional league game after a collision with an opponent and then had to be put into an artificial coma. The 33-year-old has already been able to leave the intensive care unit, but now has to start intensive rehabilitation. “We will give part to him, another part will go to the Star Children,” announces organizer Otto Krankl.

The list of prominent teams is long: Rapid Vienna, Admira, a Viennese league selection, the Wiener Sport-Club, Vienna, a syndicate of GAK and Sturm Graz, a West team around Wacker Innsbruck and Austria Salzburg – and of course Austria Vienna, which has dominated the tournament in recent years.

The group games start at 1 p.m. on January 6th, and the cross games start at 5 p.m. Until the finals at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the pool ticket office and in the information center on the market square; further information is available on the homepage www.ffz-perchtoldsdorf.at. Tickets for one seat cost 15 euros for adults or 10 euros for children aged 6-12. Standing tickets are available for 10 euros for adults and 5 euros for children aged 6-12. For everyone who wants to experience the legends tournament in a special atmosphere, there is a VIP card with meals for 110 euros.