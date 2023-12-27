Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals

#Charles #Christmas #speech #watched #program #British #Royals

King Charles’ Christmas speech was the most watched program on British television on Christmas Day. On average, the king’s message on BBC One attracted around 5.9 million viewers this year, British media report.

Strictly come dancing follows in second place with 5.3 million viewers and the Christmas special of Doctor Who completes the top three with 4.7 million viewers. However, Charles’ speech was a lot less viewed than last year. On December 25, 2022, when Charles had been king for just a few months after the death of Queen Elizabeth, some 8.1 million Britons tuned in for the king’s Christmas speech.

In his speech, Charles spoke, among other things, about the “increasing tragic conflicts around the world.” The king called on viewers to treat each other as they would like to be treated. According to him, this is more important than ever in times like these.

Nothing has yet been shared about the viewing figures of King Willem-Alexander’s speech in the Netherlands.

