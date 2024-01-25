Charles Leclerc: Contract with Ferrari extended

#Charles #Leclerc #Contract #Ferrari #extended
The collaboration between Charles Leclerc and Ferrari is already a few years old: in 2016, the fast Monegasque was accepted into the Ferrari Driver Academy and thus into the junior team of the Maranello racing team; two years later, the talent from Monte Carlo entered Formula 1 , although not with the Italians themselves, but initially with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team, with whom he played his rookie season and finished thirteenth in the World Championship.
Even back then, he worked with Fred Vasseur, who was in charge of the Swiss racing team until 2022 before taking on the role of team boss at Ferrari. Leclerc switched to the Ferrari factory team for the 2019 season: After his debut year in the premier class, he finished fourth in the World Cup in his first season with the Reds. His current agreement, which expires after the upcoming season, has now been extended for several years, as the team announced.
«I’m really looking forward to wearing the Ferrari racing overalls for several more years. I’ve dreamed of driving for this team since I was three years old. I watched the Monaco GP through the window of a friend’s apartment on Sainte Devote and was always looking for the red cars,” says the 26-year-old, commenting on his contract extension.
“This team has been my second family since I was accepted into the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016,” asserts Leclerc. “We achieved a lot together and fought together through thick and thin. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start making further progress and being competitive in every race.”
“My dream is still to win the World Cup with Ferrari, and I am sure that we will have great times together in the coming years and make our fans happy,” adds the fifth-place finisher in the 2023 World Cup.
