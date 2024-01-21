Charlie and the Chocolate Factory awarded Golden Book | Book & Culture

The famous children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl has been awarded a Golden Book. That means more than 75,000 copies have been sold.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of the little boy Sjakie. His greatest wish comes true when he is allowed to visit Willie Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory. But the factory also appears to harbor great dangers.

Roald Dahl, who died in 1990, is one of the best-known children’s authors in the world. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was published in 1968. Other well-known books by him are: The fantastic Mr. Fox (1972), Daantje, the world champion (1977) in The Creeps (1982).

Books for adults receive a Golden Book for 200,000 copies sold. The number is lower for children’s books, at 75,000 copies sold.

