Charlotte Waaijers and Laura van Megen correspondent at the NOS

NOS/Stefan Heijdendael and Rod SearceyCharlotte Waaijers and Laura van Megen

today, 1:29 PM•Adjusted today, 1:35 PM

The NOS has appointed two correspondents. Laura van Megen will be the new China correspondent for the broadcaster. Charlotte Waaijers already worked in Berlin and will be the new NOS correspondent for Germany and Central Europe.

Laura van Megen will take over from Sjoerd den Daas in China next summer. 29-year-old Van Megen studied Chinese and International Relations in Leiden and left for China in 2019. There she started working at the Dutch embassy. Last year she moved to New York to become a press officer at the UN.

Van Megen is currently a research assistant at Stanford University in the US, where she is working on a book about the competition between the US, China and Russia in this century. She also works as a freelancer and writes articles about China for American media. Over the next six months, Van Megen will further train in the journalistic profession at the NOS editorial office in Hilversum.

It was clear to Van Megen that she wanted to return to China. “In my work I want to do justice to the diversity of China: rich and poor, modern and underdeveloped, city and countryside, young and old, man and woman. As someone with a strong passion for the country and the ambition to make China more accessible for all Dutch people, I cannot imagine a more important and influential position than that of NOS correspondent in China,” she says.

“China is an extremely complicated country for journalists to work in,” says NOS News editor-in-chief Giselle van Cann. “That is why we are very happy that Laura has broad experience in the country and speaks the language.”

Charlotte Waaijers

Charlotte Waaijers will become the NOS correspondent for Germany and Central Europe. She succeeds Wouter Zwart, who will become deputy chief of the NOS Youth News.

Waaijers (35) is already editor/deputy correspondent of NOS Bureau Berlin and will succeed Zwart as first correspondent as of February 1. She has worked at NOS since 2014 and was previously an Economics editor and radio reporter in the economics editorial team.

“A lot has changed here in a short time,” says Waaijers. “The war in Ukraine has shaken Germany considerably. Trade is shifting, the view on migration is changing and, just like in the surrounding countries, support for nationalist parties is increasing. History in Central Europe never feels far away, and yet it has an impact Every country is different. I would like to show those differences and considerations. What happens here in the heart of Europe also has consequences for the Netherlands.”

Editor-in-chief Van Cann: “Charlotte has shown in recent years that she knows how to translate the complex history of Germany and relations in Europe into journalistic stories. It is fantastic that she will do this for us.”