#Chatbot #suspended #criticizing #company

Chatbot is a computer program that tries to simulate a human being when talking to people. The objective is to answer questions in such a way that people have the impression that they are talking to another person and not exactly to a computer program. A Chatbot was recently suspended after criticizing the company itself.

Chatbot: “DPD is useless” and the chatbots are “incapable”

It’s a case of saying… and this one, huh? A chatbot from delivery company DPD, powered by artificial intelligence, was suspended after criticizing the company in a conversation it was having with a dissatisfied customer. According to some revelations, the computer program that was available on the UK page even said that “DPD is useless” and the chatbots are “incapable”. But the answers didn’t stop there.

The computer program, which has since been suspended, reported that the [empresa] is “slow” and “useless” stating that “DPD is the worst delivery system in the world” because it is “slow” and “has terrible customer support.”

Still regarding the Chatbot that served the UK page, the conversations were shared by musician Ashley Beauchamp.

Ashley Beauchamp also took the opportunity to criticize the service.

Those responsible for DPD say that it was all an error, as the computer program had recently been updated. In Portugal, the Chatbot, named Maria, continues to operate.