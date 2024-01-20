#ChatGPT #difficult #university #degree #medicine

Two things have always been said, for the most part, about university courses: that science courses (STEM, as they say now) are much more difficult and that medicine is the most complex that exists. If only because of the years it takes to study it, more than any other discipline. We wanted to ask, as a matter of curiosity and passing amusement, what its opinion is to the artificial intelligence to check if these social conventions are still valid today, and this is what ChatGPT has told us.

For the artificial intelligence tool, “determining the most difficult career is subjective and depends on the individual abilities and preferences of each person.” It’s obvious, but we couldn’t disrespect our source by not making this detail clear, which is also the first thing he tells us when we ask him about the most difficult university degree. “In addition,” ChatGPT continues to argue, “the difficulty of a degree can vary depending on the educational institution, the specific program, and the dedication of the student.”

However, and here ChatGPT is getting wet, even though it says that it does not give opinions, but rather shares information based on what is published on the network, about which careers seem most complex to study. “Certainly, some disciplines tend to be perceived as more challenging due to the nature of the concepts they address and the intensity of the work required,” explains the artificial intelligence, whose colors are gradually coming into view, if I allows expression…

But it is when he gives the first examples that it becomes clear that the first of the social conventions cited at the beginning of the text, that STEM careers are the most difficult, is still very valid: “for example, careers in areas such as theoretical physics, engineering Aerospace, medicine, advanced mathematics and computer science are often considered challenging due to the complexity of the topics and the amount of work required,” says ChatGPT.

College students

Wait, didn’t the first one say medicine?

When we read the response with the list of university majors, we see that they are all scientific disciplines, far from the humanities, of which there is no trace in their selection. But this does not surprise us too much. On the other hand, the career that appears in the foreground does: theoretical physics.

We asked ChatGPT about it, continuing with the fun game, and this is what it tells us about it: “it is difficult to point out a university degree as the most complex, since the perception of difficulty can vary depending on the person. However, some disciplines are widely recognized for their level of complexity and the intensity of the studies required,” reflects the AI ​​tool.

And this is when he jumps into the pool again, giving the example of theoretical physics, “especially at advanced levels of research,” he points out, choosing it as the most difficult university degree. “This discipline involves a deep understanding of abstract concepts and complex theories,” says ChatGPT.

The tool clarifies, however, that it is a “general and based on common perceptions” response. Therefore, the second social conviction that we proposed was in force around university careers, according to ChatGPT, is not so clear, since medicine would not be the most complex for most people.

Photo: Istock

Of course, ChatGPT points out medicine as the second most difficult. “Comparing the difficulty between theoretical physics and medicine is complicated because they are very different disciplines with different challenges. Both areas require a high level of dedication and skills, but the nature of the difficulties can vary significantly,” he comments when we ask him why theoretical physics is more difficult.

“And what about the humanities?” we asked the AI. This is what ChatGPT says about them: “It is important to note that humanities majors can be equally challenging and require critical, analytical and creative skills.” Come on, yes, but no… In fact, in the second step of difficulty, along with medicine, it also places engineering and computer science but no humanities degree. Do you agree with ChatGPT?