ChatGPT took the National Medical Exam: how did you do compared to students nationwide?

The national medical exam is held every year for medical students – Andina credit

Like every year in Peru, medical students who wish to obtain medical residency must go through a series of exams to obtain this professional degree which, in many cases, turns out to have a degree of difficulty.

Before obtaining the title of Residents, doctors must first take a National Medicine Examination (ENAM) and their qualifications make it easier for them to choose the health centers to develop their Rural Urban Marginal Health Service (SERUMS). However, not everyone manages to obtain a favorable result, so a researcher turned to technology to experience how complicated it is.

Thus, Javier Flores Cohaila, professor and researcher in medical education at the Universidad Cientifica del Sur and main author of the study, asked ChatGPT and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices if they could take the exam, but posing as students from Peruvian medicine. The result will surprise you.

It should be noted that 43% of medical graduates from all universities in Peru enrolled in SERUMS failed the ENAM, according to the study that analyzed grades from 2009 to 2019.

ChatGPT held ENAM 2022. (Photo: Andina)

Following Flores’ request, it was found that the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT-4 (the most updated version) managed to pass the National Medical Exam (ENAM) with 86% accuracy, in the 2022 test.

“ChatGPT achieved a score of 17, and commonly scoring more than 15 in the ENAM is something very strange. Additionally, the performance of the artificial intelligence increased if it was given specifications on how to approach the question. For example, when told to ‘pretend to be a doctor from Peru’, ChatGPT only got 9 questions wrong,” Javier Flores Cohaila explained to the Andina agency.

According to the researcher, the study was based on data from ENAM 2022, which consisted of 180 multiple choice questions. Thus, the AI ​​result was compared with a sample of 1,025 medical students who took the same exam.

The research team analyzed various factors such as question type, specific knowledge of Peru, discrimination, question difficulty and quality, and topic to determine their impact on incorrect answers.

The results revealed that ChatGPT got 156 correct answers, while other similar AI applications passed with lower scores. For example, BingAI with 148; GPT-3, 120; Bard, 120; and Claude, 118.

ChatGPT held ENAM 2022. (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Javier Flores Cohaila clarified that this research does not seek to compare the IQ of medical students with AI, nor does it seek to demonstrate that Artificial Intelligence can replace a doctor; since their work goes beyond just answering questions.

“Being a doctor is much more than taking a licensing exam. Being a doctor is the communication role we have with patients, collaboration with other health professionals, population health leadership, health promotion, etc.,” stated the researcher.

However, he said that these results could encourage universities and research groups to help with medical education.

As recalled, on December 3, the ENAM 2023 was carried out throughout Peru. Since 2006, this test has been a mandatory requirement to apply to the National Medical Resident System, which is why it grants a score.

In addition, this grade also represents 70% of the qualification that is taken into account for the distribution of places in the Rural Urban Marginal Health Service, better known as Serums.