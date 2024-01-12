ChatGPT will not replace pediatricians: AI has low accuracy in childhood diagnoses

#ChatGPT #replace #pediatricians #accuracy #childhood #diagnoses

Specialists affirm that, although AI is advancing, the clinical experience of pediatricians is essential given the low effectiveness of chatbots in diagnosing minors. (Illustrative Image Infobae)

A recent study published in JAMA Pediatrics notes that the use of artificial intelligence chatbots, such as ChatGPT, to diagnose medical conditions in children is unreliable.

The research showed that this AI system has only 17% accuracy in diagnosing childhood diseases, a considerably low figure.

According to the research, this shows that the experience of paediatricians remains irreplaceable and highlights the importance of their clinical knowledge. Despite this, many healthcare specialists recognize that the integration of AI into healthcare is likely imminent.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is advancing rapidly and is used for a wide range of applications.

Researchers highlight that ChatGPT answers are often too general, failing in specific cases of pediatric diseases. (OpenAI)

These include analyzing large volumes of medical data to identify patterns that help in the prevention and treatment of diseases, developing algorithms for more accurate diagnoses, personalizing treatments for patients, and automating administrative tasks to improve the efficiency of health services.

However, the recent study done at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York found that the newest version of ChatGPT is not yet ready to diagnose diseases in children. Children are different from adults because they change a lot with age and they can’t even really say what is happening to them.

In the experiment with ChatGPT, scientists used the texts of 100 real children’s health cases and asked the system to try to tell what illness they had. Two specialist doctors then saw if the artificial intelligence’s responses were good, bad or so-so.

A dedicated doctor provides medical care to a child in the hospital, where specialized care, health and pediatrics intertwine to ensure the well-being of the little ones. (Illustrative Image Infobae)

Sometimes ChatGPT would say a disease I had to see, but it wasn’t correct because it was too general. For example, ChatGPT thought a child had some type of lump in his neck, but he actually had a genetic disease that also affects the ears and kidneys, and that can cause these lumps to appear.

Of the 100 cases they tested, ChatGPT was only right in 17. It didn’t get the complete answer in 11 cases, and it was completely wrong in 72. Additionally, of the 83 times it didn’t get it right, on 47 occasions the disease it said had to do with with the correct body part, but the diagnosis was still wrong.

The researchers noticed that the AI ​​was not very good at realizing things that experienced doctors do know. For example, it didn’t make sense that a child with autism could have scurvy because he doesn’t eat enough vitamin C.

This can happen because sometimes people with autism eat few different things and lack vitamins. Doctors know they have to pay attention to these vitamin problems in children in countries where they normally eat well. But the chatbot didn’t see it and thought the boy had another, much less common illness.

Common ChatGPT errors include overly generalized diagnoses and a lack of connection between symptoms and medical conditions. (Illustrative Image Infobae)

The chatbot didn’t do much right in this test, but the researchers said it could improve if it were better trained with specialized medical books instead of with sometimes wrong information from the Internet.

They added that if the chatbot could use updated medical data, it would make better diagnoses. They call this “adjusting” the system so that it works in a much more optimized way.

“This presents an opportunity for researchers to test whether specific training and tuning of medical data serves to improve the diagnostic accuracy of chatbots based on large language models,” conclude the medical authors of the research.