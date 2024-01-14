Cheaper Netflix continues to win millions of users

Netflix’s cheapest plan continues to add millions of users around the world!

About a year ago, the Netflix began the fight against account sharing at a global level. With this restriction, the streaming platform sought to preserve equity and encourage individual subscription, thus strengthening its user base. The justification also included the ability to invest more in original content.

However, if the reactions on social media were very adverse, with many internet users canceling their accounts, the truth is that this decision turned out to be a resounding success! However, first, more precisely in November 2022, the company launched a new cheapest plan.

With a monthly cost of $6.99, gives access to Full HD (1080p) and covers a large part of the catalogue. In return, users are exposed to advertising breaks of 15 to 30 seconds before and during programs, totaling approximately 4 to 5 minutes of advertisements for each hour of content. In comparison, the standard plan, free from ads, is available for $11.99. In short, it is possible save five dollars if you choose the plan with ads.


THE RESULTS OF NETFLIX’S CHEAPEST PLAN

On Wednesday, Amy Reinhardpresident of advertising at Netflix, announced that the number of active monthly users on the ad-supported plan has surpassed 23 million. This value represents a significant increase of around 8 million in just two months. In November 2023, the company reported 15 million of subscribers worldwide.

If we go back to last May, we realize that the growth is truly remarkable. This is because that month the platform celebrated having achieved five million of active users. Still, no official date has been announced for the launch of this plan in Portugal.

When it becomes available, will you subscribe to this Netflix plan?

