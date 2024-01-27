Checho Batista gave details of the relationship between Riquelme and Messi in Beijing 2008: “They were fighting”

#Checho #Batista #gave #details #relationship #Riquelme #Messi #Beijing #fighting

The Argentine coach Sergio Batistawho led the Argentine team that won the gold medal in the Beijing 2008 Olympic Gamesrevealed that Lionel Messi and Juan Román Riquelme “They were fighting at that time”. He I finish61, recalled the best moments as coach with both players on the field. “How I enjoyed those Olympics! How well the sons of bitches played! How well they played, I had fun!”commented in a relaxed interview in “Lo del Turco Beach”a program hosted from the beach by the former soccer player Claudio Garciawhich is broadcast on YouTube.

While reviewing the consecration in China, Batista also revealed an unknown detail about the relationship at that time between Messi and Riquelme, who today maintain a great bond, to the point that the captain of the Argentine national team attended the farewell match organized by the Boca idol, in June 2023, at La Bombonera.

“I saw that they were fighting. Lionel and Román were fighting at that time. “They came from La Mayor and were fighting at that time.”confirmed the coach of the team that won Argentina’s last gold medal in soccer at the Olympic Games.

And when it was pointed out to him that these differences were not noticeable on the field, Batista explained: “Román is a very badass, the son of a bitch is alive”. And he insisted: “Román and Lionel at one point didn’t get along well, now they do. But seeing those guys play, the truth is, how can it be.”

To close, regarding the instructions he could give to two players of that category, he acknowledged: “I told them the way to play that I wanted and that I liked, and then they played”.

In this competition, Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 in the final with a goal from Ángel Di María, and achieved its second consecutive gold medal in that discipline, a feat that until now remains the last for Argentina in this sport. .