Check hier de time bending launch trailer van Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince of Persia is finally back after many years in a brand new game, which has been quite well received by the international gaming media. To celebrate the game’s launch, Ubisoft has released the launch trailer below.

In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you take on the role of Sargon, a young member of the Immortals who has the power to turn back time, but you’re not the only one with these powers. You are given the task to free Prince Ghassan from Mount Qaf. Precisely timing your climbing, jumping, scrambling, turning back time and parrying is very important to successfully overcome the various obstacles in this game. Sargon doesn’t have much HP, so you have to master all the mechanics of this game very well. This game has an average playability according to Ubisoft of approximately 25 hours.

We don’t have to wait much longer for the release. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be playable from January 18, 2024 on PC (Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series A free demo of the game will appear in digital stores on January 11, 2024.

A free demo of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown where you can play part of the story is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

You can buy Prince of Persia here for €49.99