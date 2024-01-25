Check if the benefit payment corresponds to you

#Check #benefit #payment #corresponds

The Guaranteed Minimum Income is economic support for dependent workers who earn less than $497,272. The subsidy guarantees that these workers receive a net salary of at least $379,793.

Who is granted the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI)?

Those people who receive the subsidy in December are all those who have requested the Minimum Guaranteed Income during the previous November..

This provision is due to the fact that subsidy payments are made during the last five business days of the month following the month of the application.

In addition to having made the request, to be a beneficiary it is necessary to meet the following conditions:

  • Be a dependent worker.
  • Have a contract signed in accordance with the Labor Code.
  • Receive a gross salary of less than $497,272.
  • The contract must contemplate an ordinary working day, that is, greater than 30 hours and up to 45 hours per week.
  • Be classified within the 90% bracket according to the Social Household Registry (RSH).

It is important to highlight that the Guaranteed Minimum Income is distributed monthly and undergoes monthly adjustments in the subsidized amount. As a result, the amounts you receive may change, and the benefit could even be suspended if you do not meet the requirements.

How can I check with the Unique Code if I can access the benefit?

If you want to confirm if you are a beneficiary of the Guaranteed Minimum Income, you must access the following link and provide the credentials of your Unique Key. Once this process is completed, information about the status of your application will be displayed.

Also Read:  More than thirty people died from drowning on the beaches of Cabinda -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
The wali of Casablanca takes drastic measures
Posted on
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Total break between Cristi Borcea and his first wife! Mihaela Borcea confirmed the terrible blow received from the Romanian millionaire
Posted on
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Should we be worried about the pangolin coronavirus created in the laboratory and which killed 100% of infected mice
Posted on
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Houthis Fire 3 Missiles at US Container Ships in the Red Sea
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News